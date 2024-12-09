7 osteopath-approved ways to ease achy bones this winter

How many times this winter have you stepped out of your front door, bundled up in your coat with your shoulders tensed up to your ears to keep out the chill, jaw clenched to brace yourself for the wind?

As an osteopath, during the colder months, I see so many patients on my treatment bed complaining of stiffness, aches and pains as well as arthritic flare-ups. If you can relate, let me explain why this is happening.

Why are we so stiff in winter?

The cartilage in our joints gets nourished and lubricated by a thick gel-like substance called the synovial fluid. In winter, the colder temperatures can affect the synovial fluid making it thicker. This makes it less efficient at lubricating the joints, leading to stiffness and discomfort, particularly for people who suffer from arthritis.

The thicker fluid can create stiffness which is often worse in the mornings or when we're less active. This is more noticeable in the colder months as people tend to cosy up at home rather than venturing out to the gym - understandable!

Another reason for stiffness in winter is reduced blood flow. In cold weather, blood vessels constrict to conserve heat, which can lead to reduced circulation in the extremities. This reduced circulation can make it harder for the body to maintain optimal synovial fluid production and flow, further contributing to joint stiffness.

Pain or discomfort in sensitive joints is also more common in winter, as cold and damp weather can exacerbate pain in joints, particularly for those with arthritis or other joint conditions. The combination of thicker synovial fluid and reduced blood flow can lead to an increase in joint pain and discomfort.

Our reluctance to be active in winter means you might notice a reduced range of motion in your joints, which could make it harder to perform everyday tasks or exercise.

Easing achey joints

These are the tried and tested tips I give my clients who struggle in winter.

1. Wear layers

When clothes are worn in layers, they trap small pockets of air between them which acts as an insulator, keeping the warmth generated by your body close to your skin.

I suffer from chilblains which means the circulation in my hands and feet drops leaving them feeling ice cold and painful. One of my favourite tricks when layering is removing each layer as I warm up. I even do this with my socks – I wear two pairs on each foot and once the heat comes through, I pull off a sock and pop it into my handbag.

2. Cover exposed skin

Covering exposed areas such as wrists and ankles by wearing longer gloves and socks/ long johns is an easy way to limit pain.

3. Keep moving

Even if this means gentle stretching or pottering around the house, movement helps to keep the synovial fluid between your joints moist and stops it from thickening, which helps to lubricate your joints, keeping them less stiff.

4. Use heating pads

Applying heat pads over stiff and achy joints can help warm them up allowing them to be more mobile and less painful.

5. Stay hydrated

Dehydration of joints can lead to stiffness, but in the winter the last thing on my mind is to drink a glass of chilled water, so instead, I hydrate with steaming herbal teas, warm water from the kettle or warm water with a pinch of sea salt for optimal hydration.

6. Bone broth

This has become one of my staples for joint care, especially in the winter. Bone broth is rich in minerals such as collagen, calcium and magnesium as well as amino acids, which are important to keep joints strong and mobile.

After a Sunday roast, I keep the leftovers of the chicken bones in a pot, add vegetables, herbs, a couple of tbsp of apple cider vinegar and cover with enough that the bones and vegetables are covered.

I cook this on low heat for anywhere from 12-24 hours. The longer it's on a simmer, the more nutrients can be pulled out of the bones. If using an instant pot you can cook this in 30-45 minutes.

For those who don't have time to make your own broth, I absolutely love and highly recommend Borough broth and Healthy Kitchen’s bone broths. They are super tasty and come in a range of flavours from beef, chicken and vegetarian, and all you need to do is pour it out of the packet and gently heat in a saucepan and voila!

7. Supplementation and foods

Supplements such as vitamin D, Omega 3, magnesium and collagen can help with futureproofing your joints and keeping them mobile and at ease during the winter months.

Introducing anti-inflammatory foods such as ginger, curcumin, oily fish (sardines, mackerel, herring, leafy vegetables) can all help with your joint care routine.

By paying attention to your body's needs and adopting strategies that support joint health, you can stay comfortable and continue to enjoy life throughout the colder season.

Always consult with a healthcare professional before making major adjustments to your routine, but with a proactive approach, you can keep those joints moving smoothly — even in the dead of winter.

