'Tis the season to over-indulge. December is here so that means festive get-togethers, turkey dinners and office Christmas parties, often without copious amounts of alcohol and delicious food.

But while the holiday period is the perfect time to wind down and decompress from the last 12 months, it can often be a time when we feel overwhelmed by full calendars and late nights.

In other words, our social batteries – and, therefore, our overall well-being – take a bit of a beating.

The good news is there are a number of ways we can make small changes in our routine to ensure we avoid the dreaded burnout while not sacrificing our social lives.

© Alamy Stock Photo

From enlisting clever sleep tactics to setting boundaries, here are some expert tips to keep thriving in the run-up to the Big Day…

How to spot burnout

Firstly, recognising either physical or social burnout is the first step. It's true everyone can feel tired and low on energy at this time of year, but feeling overwhelmed with stress and angst is another thing entirely, and can have physiological consequences.

Sarah Cannon, Psychological well-being practitioner at leading mental health charity LivingWell, concurs. "You might notice that you're feeling more tired in your everyday life or having difficulties sleeping.

"Worries and fears about your next social event may become the focal point for your thoughts."

© Alamy

Dr Jeff Foster, who specialises in mental health at Manual.co, echoes this notion. "We tend to burn out during the festive period for several reasons. Work pressures often change towards the end of the year, for example," he says.

"People like to wind down for Christmas but that means any targets need to be achieved before this. Family pressures (presents, family dynamics, etc.) also start to kick in and this can actually add to pressure rather than making it a fun time."

Jeff explained to HELLO! that the signs of burnout are "irritability, poor social interaction and not meeting up for events, even basics like coffee. Other signs include reduction in self-care or appearing disinterested."

1. Set social boundaries

So, the question is, how do we avoid getting to that point? According to Dee Johnson, a therapist at the Priory Group, the key is setting boundaries, particularly on our time.

"Learn to not feel guilty about saying 'no'," Dee told HELLO!. "Recognise that it’s ok and that you do not have to please everyone."

She added: "Take control of your timings. For example, plan an exit time, leave when you feel ready and do not stay until the end out of politeness. Make a priority list of the events that you would personally feel sad to miss, then see if you really have the time and energy for all the other stuff."

© Alamy Stock Photo

Prioritising social events might sound obvious, but boundary-setting and learning when to say no is a real skill that when we begin to use it regularly, can make us feel more empowered and in control.

Sarah Cannon added further: "There is often a pressure at Christmas that we 'should' feel a certain way and this isn’t always the case. If you say no to something, ask yourself: will you really miss out?

"It can be helpful to think of it in this way, if you are saying 'no' to something, it means that you are saying 'yes' to something else that is important to you."

However, while it's undoubtedly a useful tactic, it's important to be realistic and understand that there are some things at this time of year that are unavoidable.

"It is important to be realistic and accept that you may feel uncomfortable setting the boundary," Sarah added, "But reminding yourself how you will feel if you don't set the boundary can be helpful. This is your way of self-care.

"You cannot control other people's reactions to your boundary setting but you can control how you relay the boundary to others."

© Thomas Barwick, Getty

2. Prioritise sleep pattern

Nobody likes a party pooper. But event upon event often means a string of late nights.

Fortunately, there are clever ways to make sure we pack in as much shut-eye as possible while still managing to be the life and soul of the party.

© Oleg Breslavtsev

Debbie Longsdale, Therapy Director at Priory, advised: "Think about how many hours you need on average each night, and then plan how you are going to protect that time. If you had a late night on a Wednesday, either try to ensure an early night the day before or the day after to compensate."

She added: "Sleep deprivation can lead to so many issues – such as issues with concentration & emotional stability; it can impact on the choices we make, and just our ability to keep up with day-to-day demands. It's really important we prioritise sleep and make sure we look after those needs."

In essence, it's not about avoiding late nights entirely but making room in other ways to ensure we're as well-rested as possible.

3. Keep up an exercise routine

Exercise? That's what January is for, right?

You could be forgiven for subscribing to that school of thought, but experts state that keeping to your usual movement and exercise routine can give you more energy, keep you alert and prevent you from feeling sluggish.

What's more, if you keep up a relatively decent movement routine during this busy period, it'll make those January targets feel much less intimidating.

© Getty Keeping up an exercise routine to help fend off burnout

Olly Banks, a Personal Trainer at Fitness First, told HELLO!: "Staying active during winter has more perks than you might think! While the colder weather and shorter days may make you want to hibernate, there's no need to let your fitness routine slip."

Olly explained how exercise can fend off illnesses that are rife during cold and flu season, as well as boost our mood during times when the days are short and the nights are long.

"Exercise releases endorphins - the body's natural mood boosters - which help to improve mental well-being and combat feelings of fatigue or low energy. Even if you're not really feeling like working out, exercise can leave you feeling more positive and energised, and who doesn't like that?"

He added: "If you're short on time, HIIT is your best friend. These quick, efficient workouts can be as short as 20 minutes but still pack a hefty punch. Try taking the stairs instead of the lift, walking or cycling to work, or even doing some light stretches while watching TV in the evening. These small bursts of activity habits can really add up over time and help you maintain your fitness levels in dedicated workout sessions."

© Alamy

4. Add nutritional value to your festive palate

Fear not, nobody is suggesting shunning the mince pies or the prosecco.

But, as Nutritionist and author of How to Stay Healthy, Jenna Hope, told HELLO!, this time of year can often be a driver of overconsumption.

"While it's important to enjoy this time, you do want to ensure you're nourishing your body too," she explained. Jenna's top tip? Ensure you stay hydrated throughout the day and be mindful of healthy snacks.

© knape, Getty

"When you're not at an event or a specific festive celebration, try to make sure your snacks are low in sugar and high in protein. Boiled eggs, roasted chickpeas, an apple with peanut butter or a handful of nuts are great options. Always be prepared with your snacks so that the office biscuit tin doesn't strike you!"

She added: "Always carry water with you – this will help to support energy levels and manage sugar cravings. And eating mindfully can help you to enjoy the festive foods you're eating but can also prevent you from mindlessly working your way through a box of chocolates or having one too many mince pies!"