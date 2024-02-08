Hearing loss changed my entire life – here's what I wish I'd known

Amanda Philpott spent 28 years in senior leadership roles within the NHS, but at 52 she began finding herself frustrated at work.

"I put it down to the stress of the role taking its toll on me, but I was becoming increasingly irritated by people muttering in meetings. I was frustrated by other people's lack of communication skills before I realised I was the common thread," Amanda, now 55, tells HELLO!.

Attending a conference held by the Royal National Institute for Deaf People made things click into place for Amanda when she pieced the puzzle together and realised she was experiencing hearing loss.

Amanda's life was impacted by her hearing loss

"It was one of those really shocking moments and I immediately wished I could go back over the last few years of my career and do them again, knowing that hearing loss was the problem and not me," she says.

"If I'd sorted out my hearing, I think I could have handled things much better because I wouldn't have had that additional unrecognised source of stress.

"I assumed my issues at work were down to the pressures of the job, not realising that any of it was my own physical incapacity through hearing loss that was the issue."

The stigma of hearing loss

On why people often fail to seek support with their hearing loss, Amanda muses: "There's a lot of stigma around hearing loss because there's a fear of looking frail.

"The average age of a first-time hearing aid wearer is 75, but most people take 10 years to seek help, because they feel wearing hearing aids is a badge saying, 'I'm towards the end of my life,' and that frightens people.

"Many of us would rather hide our hearing loss than let people think that we are old and frail," Amanda continues.

Failing to act if you're struggling with hearing loss has a far-reaching impact, Amanda says, sharing that even mild hearing loss can double your risk of dementia.

Hearing loss isn't only shown by not being able to hear. Amanda adds that people telling you your telly is too loud or finding it uncomfortable to be in loud cafes are also signs you need to get your hearing checked.

© Getty Hearing loss can make us feel isolated

Rather than ignore her hearing woes, Amanda bit the bullet and invested in hearing aids. "I have a long life ahead of me, so spending money on hearing aids that improved my life was well worth it."

Amanda's life was transformed by her hearing aids. "I didn't realise how much I'd been missing for so long," she shares. "I'd always hear birdsong on my dog walks, but with my hearing aids it was like being in an arena filled with birdsong."

A catalyst for change

Amanda's own experience motivated her to set up Ear Gym, to help others access free hearing checks and end the stigma surrounding hearing loss.

"I wanted to set up a business that would improve the quality of later life. I understand and empathise with hearing loss, so it was an obvious choice.

"The ambition of Ear Gym is to make hearing health accessible, to encourage users to love their hearing and see looking after their hearing as a self-care act."

Despite a glittering career, Amanda shared that she still felt imposter syndrome setting up her own business. "I felt like I wasn't cool enough to launch a start-up," she admits.

"I had a lot of nervous energy, but it was a fantastic opportunity for learning and starting again, which was both unnerving and energising."

Learn more about Ear Gym and test your hearing age in the video below...

