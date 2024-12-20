7 women share their honest response to hormone therapy in menopause

Making the decision to start hormone therapy can feel like a big step. Whether you're suffering from hot flashes, mood swings, brain fog, or sleepless nights, you may be hoping for quick relief and a return to your old self.

But while hormone therapy is a proven way to manage many menopausal symptoms, it's not a one-size-fits-all solution, and it may take time to find the right balance for your body.

To help you understand what to expect, here are some real-life stories from women who've been through it themselves.

Don't expect to be fixed straight away

Having struggled with perimenopausal hot flashes, fatigue and brain fog for a couple of years, Louise, 45, was advised to treat her symptoms with an estrogen patch combined with oral progesterone.

In the first few days of taking them, Louise noticed that her hot flashes subsided and that she was feeling more comfortable sleeping at night and less irritable during the day. However, she was still experiencing some brain fog and tiredness.

Her doctor advised Louise to only take her progesterone at night, as this was probably why her lethargy and brain fog continued. "After that, I felt great which helped with my brain fog and focus, especially at work," Louise explains."So my advice in those first few weeks is to be patient, and not give up!"

© Shutterstock / Siriluk ok Some woman experience a slight burning sensation when using a vaginal estrogen cream

You might feel a slight burning sensation

Lauren, 54 was frustrated when sex became painful as it was really impacting her libido and marriage. So when she was prescribed vaginal estrogen cream along with her regular estrogen and progestogen hormone therapy, Lauren was hopeful her sex life would quickly go back to normal.

For the first few days, Lauren experienced a slight burning sensation when using the cream, which her doctor explained was normal as the skin tissue adjusted. She was frustrated but soon felt relief after the first week.

By week six, Lauren noticed an improvement in her libido and less pain during intercourse. However, she developed mild bloating and consulted her doctor, who suggested dietary tweaks and reassured her that these side effects often subside.

"By month three my sex life was almost back to normal," Lauren explained. "Having regular check-ins with my doctor helped me stick to the hormones, or else I would have given up on the cream."

Finding the right combination

Emma, 52, had been battling mood swings, joint pain, and a loss of libido for over a year when she finally decided to try hormone therapy. Her doctor started her on a low-dose combination of estrogen gel and progesterone capsules.

"For the first month, I felt like nothing was happening," Emma says. "Then my joint pain eased, and I felt calmer. But my libido didn’t improve." After a follow-up appointment, her doctor adjusted the estrogen dose and added testosterone gel. "That’s when everything clicked," Emma recalls. "It took a bit of trial and error, but now I feel more like myself again."

© Shutterstock It might take a few tries to find the right combination and dose of hormones

Don't ignore your mental health

For Karen, 49, the worst perimenopausal symptoms were anxiety and a persistent feeling of overwhelm. She had dismissed the idea of hormone therapy, thinking it was just for physical symptoms like hot flashes or night sweats.

"I was surprised when my GP suggested it for my mental health," Karen says. She started on a transdermal estrogen patch and oral progesterone. Within two weeks, I felt calmer and more in control," she shares. However, she emphasizes the importance of ongoing therapy: "The hormones were a great foundation, but counseling helped me fully manage my anxiety."

It might not be the right choice for you at first

Claire, 55, experienced terrible migraines after starting hormone therapy. She had been prescribed oral estrogen and progesterone to manage her severe night sweats and mood swings.

"The night sweats improved almost immediately, but the migraines were unbearable," Claire explains. Her doctor switched her to transdermal patches, which bypass the liver and are less likely to trigger migraines. "It was like night and day," she says. "I wish I’d known there were different types of hormone therapy or I wouldn’t have suffered so long."

© Shutterstock / CrizzyStudio Hormone therapy can help perimenopausal headaches and migraines

Expect the unexpected

For Megan, 46, starting hormone therapy was an emotional journey. Struggling with irritability and loss of energy, her doctor recommended a low-dose estrogen patch.

"I thought it would just make me feel better, but it brought up emotions I hadn’t dealt with," Megan says. "I felt tearful and vulnerable in the first few weeks." Her doctor reassured her this was normal as her hormones began to balance. "Once I settled into the therapy, I felt incredible - full of energy and much calmer," Megan says. "It’s worth pushing through those early weeks."

Lifestyle changes make a difference

Tina, 50, started hormone therapy after experiencing brain fog, muscle aches, and sleepless nights. She was prescribed estrogen gel and progesterone pills, which helped with her brain fog and sleep within weeks.

"But I realized I needed to do more," Tina explains. "My doctor recommended strength training and a Mediterranean diet to support the therapy." By combining hormone therapy with lifestyle adjustments, Tina feels better than she has in years. "Hormones aren’t a magic bullet," she advises. "They work best alongside healthy habits."