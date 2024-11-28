How successful women navigate perimenopause at work: setting boundaries, owning symptoms and more

Dealing with perimenopause symptoms at work is something many of us struggle with, proven by a 2023 study that revealed 23 percent of women considered resigning from their jobs due to the impact of menopause.

That doesn't have to be, and shouldn't be, the case, though. We spoke to successful women who have been through perimenopause and come out stronger, proving this life stage doesn't have to hold you back.

From setting boundaries, to speaking openly to owning your symptoms, these trailblazers are the ultimate perimenopause inspiration. Here they share their advice for aceing work in perimenopause and beyond

Adjust your pace and set boundaries

© Unique Nicole Tamsen Fadal

"I know first hand how easy it is to feel like you have to keep pushing no matter what, but my best advice is to listen to your body.

"There is so much strength in honoring what you need. If you need a break, take it; if you need support, ask for it. Trying to 'power through' might seem like the solution, but it often just leaves us more depleted.

"I encourage every woman to recognize that their health is the foundation of everything else. Don't hesitate to adjust your pace or boundaries when you need to, it's the ultimate way of respecting yourself."

Tamsen Fadal, Author, Journalist and producer of The M Factor

Be open about your journey

© Eugene Gologursky Kory Marchisotto

"I was suffering with hot flashes and all the things that come with perimenopause, and I thought you were supposed to suffer through it. And then I encountered an incredible woman at a work event. She saw me across the room, noticed I was having a hot flash, and she walked over and asked me a very simple question: 'Why are you suffering?'

"I had never felt so seen. She told me a story about attending a women's night out where everyone but her was on hormone replacement therapy. They asked her, 'Why are you suffering?' That one conversation made me realize that perimenopause was something I could control.

"Make it a regular conversation. It's not something we should be ashamed of, hide, or feel bad about. It's a natural course of life that half of the population experiences."

Kory Marchisotto, CMO of e.l.f Cosmetics

Manage stress by journaling and taking breaks

Donna Klassen

"Midlife stressors such as dealing with work challenges can amplify symptoms. Writing down stressors and identifying what's within your control is a good start.

"Sometimes, stress arises from unhelpful thought patterns, so challenging those through therapy or mindfulness can be beneficial. Physical resets, like taking a walk or changing your environment, also help."

Donna Klassen, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and CEO and Co-Founder of Let’s Talk Menopause

If you’re having a hot flash, don't hide it - own it

Joanna Strober

"I read an amazing article in the Harvard Business Review, that said that women experiencing menopausal symptoms - whether it’s hot flashes or brain fog - are often seen as less competent and less of leaders. But the way you could fix that was by calling it out and saying, 'Oh, that was brain fog, and I’m getting treated for that.'

"When you didn't acknowledge the issueor say you were working on it, you were seen as old and frail. But if you called it out and said, 'Oh, that was a hot flash. I'm managing that,' you were seen as a better leader."

Joanna Strober, CEO and Founder of Midi Health

Speak about symptoms with men too

"Coping with symptoms in a male-dominated industry such asfootball/soccer was challenging, but I found that being open about it was important. I explained to the guys what it feels like when you're having a hot flash - I said to them, 'It's like you're having a high fever every half hour.'

"For women in corporate environments, I'd suggest at least telling your boss. Sometimes, I powered through situations where, today, I'd take a step back and prioritize my health. Being open helps others understand and support you."

Kerstin Lutz, CEO of The Billie Jean King Cup