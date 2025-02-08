Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry go wild at the rugby – best raucous royal photos

The Six Nations Championship is well underway – and with so many rugby lovers in the royal family, from Princes William and Harry to Princess Kate and Princess Anne, we bet there's a lot of excitement among the clan.

Even future king Prince George has been getting in on the rugby action in recent years, attending several games with his parents, though he did look composed at all times – leaving the dramatic reactions to his younger brother Louis.

Royals going wild at the Rugby!

Like mother like son, Princess Kate is also known for her dramatic reactions to rugby matches (and tennis, for that matter!) but she's far from the only family member who becomes animated during matches…

© Getty Princess Kate's rugby worries During an England V Australia game in 2015, the pressure got the better of Princes Kate, who was seen covering her eyes and hanging her head in her hands. We've all been there!



© Getty Head in hands Princess Kate clearly did not get the result she wanted!

© Getty Prince William shouting Prince William even shocked his brother with his ferocious support during an England V Wales match in 2015.



© Getty Prince Harry's huge celebration Prince Harry has been known to be equally effusive, celebrating at a France V England game back in 2003.





© Getty Zara Tindall's passionate support Zara Tindall has every right to be heavily invested in rugby, given her husband, Mike Tindall, was a professional player when they met – we wonder if he'd just scored, to prompt this dramatic reaction from his future wife.



© Getty Duchess Sophie's keen interest Duchess Sophie was captivated by a game of wheelchair Rugby in 2012 – we hope her team won!



© Getty Images Enraptured royals Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Kate all looked captivated at an England V Italy came in 2007.



© Getty Images Duchess Sophie's jubilation Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne whooped for joy watching a rugby match during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.



© Getty Royal elation Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry were all delighted at this game in 2015.

© Getty The different stages of joy Has Prince Harry seen something the others haven't?



