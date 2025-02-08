Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry go wild at the rugby – best raucous royal photos

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry go wild at the rugby – best raucous royal photos
Collage of Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry looking shocked© Getty

The royal family loves rugby 

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
The Six Nations Championship is well underway – and with so many rugby lovers in the royal family, from Princes William and Harry to Princess Kate and Princess Anne, we bet there's a lot of excitement among the clan.

Even future king Prince George has been getting in on the rugby action in recent years, attending several games with his parents, though he did look composed at all times – leaving the dramatic reactions to his younger brother Louis.

Royals going wild at the Rugby!

Like mother like son, Princess Kate is also known for her dramatic reactions to rugby matches (and tennis, for that matter!) but she's far from the only family member who becomes animated during matches…

Princess Kate head in hands rugby© Getty

Princess Kate's rugby worries

During an England V Australia game in 2015, the pressure got the better of Princes Kate, who was seen covering her eyes and hanging her head in her hands. We've all been there!

Princess Kate looking worried at the rugby© Getty

Head in hands

Princess Kate clearly did not get the result she wanted!

Prince William shouting at the rugby© Getty

Prince William shouting

Prince William even shocked his brother with his ferocious support during an England V Wales match in 2015.

Prince Harry's huge celebration© Getty

Prince Harry's huge celebration

Prince Harry has been known to be equally effusive, celebrating at a France V England game back in 2003.


Zara Tindall celebrating at the rugby© Getty

Zara Tindall's passionate support

Zara Tindall has every right to be heavily invested in rugby, given her husband, Mike Tindall, was a professional player when they met – we wonder if he'd just scored, to prompt this dramatic reaction from his future wife.

Duchess Sophie's keen interest© Getty

Duchess Sophie's keen interest

Duchess Sophie was captivated by a game of wheelchair Rugby in 2012 – we hope her team won!

Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Kate at the rugby in 2007© Getty Images

Enraptured royals

Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Kate all looked captivated at an England V Italy came in 2007.

Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie whooping for joy at the rugby in 2014© Getty Images

Duchess Sophie's jubilation

Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne whooped for joy watching a rugby match during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Kate watching rugby in 2015© Getty

Royal elation

Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry were all delighted at this game in 2015.

Prince Harry, Princess Kate and Prince William watching the rugby© Getty

The different stages of joy

Has Prince Harry seen something the others haven't?


