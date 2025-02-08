Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry go wild at the rugby – best raucous royal photos

The Six Nations Championship is well underway – and with so many rugby lovers in the royal family, from Princes William and Harry to Princess Kate and Princess Anne, we bet there's a lot of excitement among the clan.
Like mother like son, Princess Kate is also known for her dramatic reactions to rugby matches (and tennis, for that matter!) but she's far from the only family member who becomes animated during matches…
Princess Kate's rugby worries
During an England V Australia game in 2015, the pressure got the better of Princes Kate, who was seen covering her eyes and hanging her head in her hands. We've all been there!
Head in hands
Princess Kate clearly did not get the result she wanted!
Prince William shouting
Prince William even shocked his brother with his ferocious support during an England V Wales match in 2015.
Prince Harry's huge celebration
Prince Harry has been known to be equally effusive, celebrating at a France V England game back in 2003.
Zara Tindall's passionate support
Zara Tindall has every right to be heavily invested in rugby, given her husband, Mike Tindall, was a professional player when they met – we wonder if he'd just scored, to prompt this dramatic reaction from his future wife.
Duchess Sophie's keen interest
Duchess Sophie was captivated by a game of wheelchair Rugby in 2012 – we hope her team won!
Enraptured royals
Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Kate all looked captivated at an England V Italy came in 2007.
Duchess Sophie's jubilation
Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne whooped for joy watching a rugby match during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Royal elation
Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry were all delighted at this game in 2015.
The different stages of joy
Has Prince Harry seen something the others haven't?
