Princess Kate and Prince William disagree over her extreme hobby – details

Princess Kate is a woman of many hobbies. From photography to tennis, the royal loves to keep busy, and her husband, Prince William, joins her in many of her pursuits, including bike riding and rowing.

There is one hobby that the royal couple can't agree on though, with Princess Kate sharing on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast that her and Prince William are polar opposites on the topic of swimming.

"Personally, I love swimming. Cold swimming, the colder [the water] the better," the Princess of Wales told Mike Tindall, before revealing: "I absolutely love it. It's slightly to the point where William is like, 'you're crazy,'" she added with a laugh. “It's dark and it's raining and I seek out the cold water.

"I love it, but I wouldn’t want to be put through my paces in a freezing sub-zero ice bath," the royal caveated. Mike Tindall added he often frets before meeting up with the Prince and Princess of Wales, explaining: "When we all get together, I know she'll make me do something."

The mother of three shared that she's always been able to withstand chilly climes and adverse weather, sharing on the podcast that her favourite memory from playing sports as a child.

"Coming back in from playing hockey or netball in the freezing cold rain and thinking 'we are all totally mad', but it has been really great fun."

Princess Kate continued that she's been into sports since she was a young child, with her siblings Pippa and James Middleton. "I can always remember being physical and using our bodies, climbing in the lake district or Scotland, swimming from a young age." Remind yourself of Princess Kate's most active moments below...

What are the benefits of cold water swimming?

Princess Kate's teeth-chattering hobby is a good way for the eternally busy royal to manage any stress or anxiety, with independent medical nutritionist Dr. Sarah Brewer explaining to HELLO!: "Cold water immersion stimulates endorphins to improve mood to help combat stress, anxiety and depression."

Sharing how Princess Kate's hobby will help keep stress at bay, Dr. Sarah said: "Cold water keeps you in the moment, so it's the ultimate form of mindfulness. It helps to achieve calm meditation as you focus on your breathing."

Ali Phillips, who instructs wild swimming sessions at the Lake District spa Armathwaite Hall explains that cold water therapy gives us a chance to switch off – ideal for Princess Kate.

"Once you're immersed in the cold water you are fully in that experience and forget about everything else," she says.

