Prince William and Princess Kate's quirky trait proves they're a match made in heaven

Prince William and Princess Kate always seem to be having the time of their lives on joint public engagements, and never more so when they're taking part in a competitive activity.
From spinning to sailing to running, the Prince and Princess of Wales never look happier than when they're engaging in a spot of healthy competition – watch the video below to see Princess Kate's priceless reaction to her husband winning a sailing competition below…
Their competitive nature could in fact be key to their successful relationship, with psychotherapist and founder of Luxe Psychology Practice Jade Thomas explaining: "Competition may bring a fair amount of excitement, motivation and drive to your relationship.
"Two individuals who have a competitive streak could be considered compatible as they share similar values and will both be equally motivated," Jade continues.
Psychotherapist Dana Moinian of The Soke agrees, adding: "Being jointly competitive can serve as encouragement for both members of a couple. Competitive people generally like to move benchmarks higher and higher so when two people who are in a relationship have the same mindset as can be beneficial for them in terms of progression."
Both Dana and Jade point out that competitiveness needs to be kept in check, though to avoid it being detrimental. "It's important to be aware of what the competition is about in the relationship," cautions Jade.
"For example, it could become detrimental to the relationship if both parties are constantly competing to outperform one another, as this could result in conflict and lowered self-esteem."
We're sure that Princess Kate and William's competition is perfectly balanced – read on for their best competitive moments over the years…
