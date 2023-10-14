Prince George smiles from ear to ear as he joins Prince William to watch the rugby in royal first – live updates

Prince George is following in his father's footsteps, showing a keen interest in both football and rugby, with the young royal joining Prince William in France to watch the Rugby World Cup quarter-final, which sees Wales take on Argentina.

The match marks a royal first for the ten-year-old, as it's his first time travelling overseas to watch a game.

Prince William and Prince George arrived at Stade de Marseille to see the action, with George a mini-me of William, with both wearing navy suits and red ties – the latter seemingly a patriotic nod to the Welsh side.

While George's mother, the Princess of Wales, supports the England rugby side as the patron of the Rugby Football Union, George, by attending the Wales game, appears to have made his loyalties clear.

© Getty William, Prince of Wales was joined by Prince George at the Rugby World Cup

In February last year, George stood between his parents as they watched England versus Wales in the Six Nations, but he was undecided on who to support – but seems to have decided now!

Quizzed at Twickenham on who he would pick, the young prince shrugged his shoulders and smiled at William, who laughed and said: “It’s become quite the thing in the house,” pointing at Kate, adding: “She is quite into it. I’m trying to stay out of it.”

Read on for Prince George and Prince William's best moments at the rugby match...

© Getty William and George looked intense at the rugby

George and William stood to sing the National Anthem, with William getting into the song, with George watching on...

© James Crombie/INPHO/Shutterstock Prince William and his son Prince George attend the game

As they made their way to their seats, Prince William appeared to reassure his son about his first rugby game abroad.

© Getty Prince William put a protective hand on Prince George

© Getty William and George made their way to their seats at the rugby

The Prince of Wales showed Prince George something as they watched the match, with Prince George smiling from ear to ear.

© Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans/Shutterstock Prince William showed Prince George something in the crowd

In an adorable father-son moment, Prince William appeared to explain the game to his young son. Dads, eh?

© Getty Prince William appeared to explain the game to Prince George

We bet Prince William was telling a dad joke to provoke this reaction from his son...

© Getty Prince George looked fed up as his dad spoke to him

But the ten-year-old quickly perked up, grinning in the stands at half-time, with Wales in the lead.

© Getty Prince George looked thrilled to be at the match

Stand by for updates on Prince William and Prince George's royal rugby outing overseas...

Royal obsessed? Listen to the latest episode of our Right Royal Podcast, for all the insider intel...