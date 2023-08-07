Prince William and Princess Kate react to Lioness' dramatic match

The Lionesses took on Nigeria in the World Cup

Prince William is a keen football fan, regularly showing his support for the Lionesses, and on Monday the Prince of Wales took to his and Princess Kate's joint Instagram account to share his reaction to the team's match against Nigeria.

Sharing the Lioness' victory post, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote: "Well done @lionesses. It was hard-fought but now we're on to the quarter finals. Good luck."

Despite being on their summer break, William has been keeping up with the World Cup, taking to social media frequently to share his delight at the progress of the team, who he has a close relationship with.

© Instagram Prince William and Princess Kate posted their support on Instagram

Tuesday's game likely saw the future king on the edge of his seat, with penalties and a red card before the team secured a place in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals.

The royals shared their support after the Lioness' game against China last Tuesday, writing: "Into the knockouts we go. The hard work continues."

An avid football fan who supports Aston Villa, Prince William has been president of the Football Association since 2006, and ever since, he has been a huge advocate for promoting and supporting women’s football.

He has visited the team during training several times, and shocked royal watchers last year with unexpected behaviour when he met the team following their Euros triumph.

© Getty Prince William is an avid supported of the Lionesses

After the Lionesses' win, the Prince was called upon to help present the trophy to the winning team, and in an un-royal move, he hugged each of the team members.

His warm greeting delighted fans on Twitter, with many taking to the social media site to praise William's actions.

© Photo: Getty Images Prince William hugged Chloe Kelly

"Prince William hugging the players…..making me cry my eyes out!" one wrote, while another penned: "Prince William was fantastic with every single player. He hugged them, held their hands. He's a class act and a true football fan."

Not just a fan of watching football, William loves to play too, but noted he's not as fit as he might be while chatting to ex-England striker Luther Blissett as he received an OBE.

Prince William chatted with the former footballer and shared "he couldn't walk for a week" after playing football the week before.

The 65-year-old former Watford player shared: "We had just a couple of little words. I did ask him if he would love to come and join us on the (Watford former) players club and he said yes, he would love to.

© Getty Prince William loves football

"He said he was playing (football) last week and he said he couldn't walk for a week afterwards. He says he still plays 11-a-side."

We're keeping our fingers crossed for the Lionesses in the quarter-finals – and expect Prince William is doing the same!

