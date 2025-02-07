Lottie Moss' complete smile transformation after 'invasive' cosmetic procedure

Lottie Moss is currently taking part in the gruelling Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt, with the model taking things back to basics on the show, going makeup-free and getting stuck into the reality show.

Celebrity Bear Hunt follows a group of famous contestants trying to survive in the jungle while evading capture from survival expert Bear Grylls - who is hunting them.

While the show is quite the ordeal, Lottie has already been through a lot this year, revealing on her podcast, Dream On with Lottie Moss, that she had a "surgery nightmare" at the start of 2025 when booking in for composite bonding, a cosmetic dental procedure.

© Netflix Lottie Moss on Celebrity Bear Hunt

"Composite bonding is basically like veneers, but they don't shave down your teeth," Lottie says of her new smile, before explaining the procedure didn't go to plan.

"I thought it was going to be great, having new teeth for the new year, I'm going to be gorgeous, stunning with white teeth, but after the surgery I got a gum infection."

Lottie shared she initially thought it was a reaction to the local anaesthetic which she said she had ahead of the "invasive" procedure.

© Getty Images Lottie Moss has had composite bonding applied to her teeth

"I looked like a chipmunk, like Quasimodo. It was so bad. I couldn't leave my house for a week," she admitted. "I'm still swollen, don't judge me. I did have surgery. It's still bad. I wanted to clarify that."

Lottie Moss' teeth transformation

As Lottie explained, she had composite bonding applied to her teeth to perfect her smile.

Composite bonding is a procedure that sees a resin applied on top of your natural teeth for a perfectly white, straight smile.

© Getty Lottie Moss before and after her teeth transformation

The minimally invasive procedure is growing in popularity, with more dentists offering the treatment than ever before – but not everyone is a good candidate for the procedure.

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Lottie Moss had issues following her smile makeover

"You need a straight smile for composite bonding to look good," cautions top dentist Dr. Teki Sowdani, AKA Teeth by Teki on Instagram. "If you have wonky teeth, you'd need several layers of resin to create a uniform appearance, so your teeth will look too big and bulky."

Lottie has her beautiful new teeth created at the Chelsea Dental Clinic but renowned dentist, Dr. Rhona Eskander, who created the 27-year-old's dazzling new smile, which looks picture perfect.

The Only Fans star was a good candidate for composite bonding, as her teeth were already straight, they now simply are more uniform in size and colour.

© Contour by Getty Images Lottie Moss before her teeth transformation in 2014

Here's hoping she has no further trouble with her teeth!