Demi Moore's major teeth transformation as they steal the show in blinding new appearance

Demi Moore looked incredible while promoting her new movie, The Substance, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday – but it was her blindingly white teeth that really stole the show.

The 61-year-old has undergone a major transformation on her teeth over the years and they looked whiter than ever during her latest outing.

Demi rocked a monochrome look, wearing a crisp white shirt with a skinny black tie tucked into a figure-hugging black skirt that fell to her ankles.

Showing off her Hollywood smile, Demi's teeth looked as white as her shirt as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

Demi appears to have boosted her smile with veneers, according to Dr. Sam Jethwa of Bespoke Smile.

"The key differences I can spot are the size and shape of the teeth and the color. This suggests that she has had veneers, which can create a stronger, whiter, and more even smile," Dr. Jethwa told HELLO!

© Getty Images Demi showed off her Hollywood smile at TIFF

Dr. Jethwa also suggests that Demi has had "gum contouring" – a type of dental surgery that involves reshaping the gumline – as her top gum is now less visible compared to a few decades ago

Explaining the procedure, he said that laser gum contouring "involves using a high-powered laser to contour uneven, or extra gum tissue with the aim of re-shaping the gums to make them look smaller and/or neater in proportion to the teeth".

© Getty Images Demi's teeth looked incredibly white

Demi has experienced trouble with her teeth in the past, revealing in 2017 that her two front teeth broke off due to stress.

"I sheared off my front teeth. And I'd love to say it was skateboarding or something really cool, but I think it’s really something that's important to share," she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Because I think it's – probably after heart disease – one of the biggest killers in America, which is stress," she added, before joking: "But in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure that my teeth were in."



© Getty Images Demi's teeth weren't as bright in 2023

Explaining how she lost her teeth, Demi told Jimmy: "I literally knocked it out.... It was almost like it fell out and my warranty was up. Thank God for modern dentistry."

Demi claimed that her three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, loved her toothless look.

"My children...love seeing me without my teeth because they think it makes me look more vulnerable and more human," she said.

© Instagram Demi lost her two front teeth due to stress

While on the show, Demi shared a photo of herself grinning with one front tooth missing, although she explained that while the picture only showed one missing tooth, she lost both.

Shortly after her appearance, the actress explained to the New York Post that she didn't lose her two front teeth at the same time.

© Getty Images Demi's teeth have changed dramatically over the years

"They happened a year apart, but the fact remains that I sheared off both my front teeth," she said, adding: "Thank God for modern dentistry. Without it, I wouldn't be smiling on the red carpet."

Demi first mentioned her dental problems during a 2010 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing she had "knocked" her teeth out because she'd been clenching them so hard.