Jelly Roll reveals ambitious new weight loss goal after shedding over 100 lbs

Jelly Roll has set his sights on an inspiring new goal, and fans are cheering him on every step of the way.

The country star and music sensation, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, recently revealed his ambitious plans to transform his health in a candid conversation with his wife, Bunnie XO, on her Dumb Blonde podcast.

The 40-year-old opened up about his desire to not only embark on a major fitness journey but also to share every part of it publicly, declaring that his ultimate aim is to grace the cover of Men's Health magazine.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jelly Roll makes bold statement after 100 lb weight loss

"I wanna be on the cover of Men’s Health by March of 2026," Jelly proclaimed confidently in the upcoming December 16 episode. "That’s my new goal. I wanna have one of the biggest transformations."

The Need a Favor hitmaker admitted that sharing such a personal aspiration with the world wasn’t easy but was entirely intentional. "I did this publicly for a reason," he explained. "I wanna be honest about my struggles with it with people."

© Amy Sussman Jelly Roll showcases slimmer physique in smart black suit

Jelly went on to speak about the challenges that come with fame, body image, and drastic weight loss, pointing out that many people who undergo similar transformations often shy away from the public eye.

"I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they’re kind of ashamed," he reflected. "They’re so ashamed that they go hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out [and] they don’t really know how to interact with the world looking different or feeling different. They kinda gotta find their whole new way."

© Jason Kempin Jelly Roll performs at the Ryman Auditorium on September 17, 2021

For Jelly, losing weight is about honesty, accountability, and connection. "I wanted to lose it in front of everybody. I wanted to talk about it. I wanted to bring people along with me. I didn’t become successful because of my weight. I became successful in spite of it."

His wife, Bunnie XO—whose real name is Alyssa DeFord—enthusiastically teased the episode on her TikTok and Instagram accounts, sharing snippets of the deeply personal conversation. "Jelly is on the couch this week!" she told her followers, hinting at the vulnerability and motivation that came through in the interview.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo

In the episode, Jelly reflected on the incredible journey he has already been on, pointing out the staggering fact that he reached stardom while carrying an enormous physical burden. "I somehow managed to be this successful with carrying 550 pounds. That’s insane," he acknowledged.

Bunnie praised her husband for his openness, sharing how impactful his decision to be so public about his journey will be for others.

"I think it’s awesome that people get to watch your transformation too because they get to feel like they’re not alone," she said, her voice.

© Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Jelly Roll has lost over 100lbs

"People need that right now. In a world where there’s so many surgeries, there’s a shot you can take—which again, we’re not judging. I wish I could take the shot—I can’t. It makes me sick. But there’s so much that you can do in the shadows. Instead, you’re just like, 'This is me. Here it is. This is my cross to bear, and will you help me carry it?'"

The couple’s bond shone through as they discussed the challenges of weight loss, with Bunnie reminding listeners that not everyone’s journey looks the same.

Her own experiences with the weight-loss medication tirzepatide have been far from smooth sailing. Known for aiding those with type 2 diabetes and helping with weight loss, tirzepatide has been at the center of growing discussions around quick fixes for weight management.

In an earlier Dumb Blonde episode, Bunnie shared her experience with the drug, admitting it wasn’t the miracle solution for her. "I’ve been micro-dosing tirzepatide, but I’m still hungry," she confessed.

Meanwhile, Jelly’s health journey has already seen remarkable progress. Back in October, the Save Me singer proudly announced that he had surpassed his weight-loss goal of losing 100 pounds in preparation for running a 5K race.