Inside Baroness Karren Brady's health battle that left her 'terrified' she'd die

Baroness Karren Brady is back for the latest series of The Apprentice, and fans are loving her withering put-downs and critiques of this year's crop of candidates.

However, back in 2006, the star was left fearing for her life when she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm and given only a 30 per cent chance of survival without complications. Writing in The Guardian, Karren said: "As soon as I had finished speaking to the radiologist, I went straight on to the internet. I was probably born with the aneurysm (it can be hereditary)."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See Karren Brady transform in jaw-dropping Apprentice clip

"Not all aneurysms will rupture, but the likelihood is cumulative, and at 36, my chances of a rupture had become greater. With a rupture, a third of people are fine, a third are disabled, and a third die. The more you read on the internet, the worse it gets - you panic."

She added: "I was terrified that I would die or have a stroke at any minute. The only time I cried was looking at the brain aneurysm foundation website: it was so frightening."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Karren spoke of her emotions over the diagnosis

Following the diagnosis, the mother-of-two spoke to several neurologists and underwent surgery to 'coil' the aneurysm, which helps to prevent it from rupturing.

The star underwent a five-and-a-half-hour operation, reflecting: "Paul stayed with the children while I went for the surgery. I didn't do any dramatic goodbyes or think, this might be the last time I hug you. I wouldn't let myself go there. I just presumed that if I died, they would have to get on with it."

© Mike Egerton - PA Images The star underwent a five-and-a-half-hour operation

Thankfully, the operation was a success, and Karren hasn't experienced any complications from the surgery, although she still regularly has brain scans for monitoring purposes.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2023, the life peer said her initial diagnosis was the "worst moment" of her life, adding: "It made me realise that you only live once, but if you live it right, once is probably enough."

© WPA Pool The businesswoman wanted to survive for her children

Karren's sentiments mirrored what she told HELLO! in 2013, saying the health diagnosis affected her outlook on life. "I would never have done The Apprentice had I not gone through the experience," she confessed.

"It made me realise that life is short – and fun – and that you should try new things. I really believe in life-long learning. The moment you think you know it all is when you don't know anything at all."

© BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/Rufina Breskin Karren is a fan favourite on The Apprentice

The businesswoman is open about her health, and during an episode of Loose Women in 2023, the star spoke about her "horrific" menopause symptoms.

Detailing her own symptoms, Karren said: "It crept on me quite slowly, I started with the night sweats, which is horrific. You wake up and you are literally drenched. Then you start finding your patience is getting thinner and you're getting a little bit more angry and lots of things bother you that didn't before."