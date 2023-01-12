The Apprentice: Where is Claude Littner? Real reason he's not on the show Alan Sugar's aide hasn't been well

Viewers of The Apprentice were thrilled during episode one of the new series when Lord Alan Sugar's aide Claude Littner was back on the show.

Their joy was sadly short-lived, as episode two, which airs on Thursday, saw Claude missing from the line-up once more. He was replaced by Tim Campbell, who also replaced Claude in the 2022 series of the show.

Explaining Claude's absence, Lord Alan Sugar explained: "Unfortunately, Claude suffered some medical issues and so I was asked to think of someone else."

Alan did not elaborate further on Claude's health, but it could be related to the electric bike he suffered in 2021.

Claude underwent nine surgeries after his accident which occurred near his home in Mill Hill, London.

Doctors originally said they needed to amputate his leg but Claude was saved from this fate.

Speaking about the accident in June 2021, Claude told PA: "I was just pottering along, I must have been doing no more than 10 kilometres an hour on this sort of two-track road. The next thing I knew, I was on the left-hand side of the street, my bike was in the middle of the road and I didn't know what happened.

Viewers of The Apprentice celebrated Claude's return

"My wife and my sons were there as well and [the doctors] decided they were going to amputate my leg. And then they had another chat about it and they said, 'Look, let's get him into theatre right away tonight and let's see if we can save his leg'.

"And I went into theatre and it was a very long operation and they didn't take my leg off."

Doctors originally thought they had to amputate Claude's leg

We hope Claude is doing okay now!

