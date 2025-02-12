Mindy Kaling displays staggering weight loss transformation in stunning new photos

Mindy Kaling looks slimmer than ever after secretly welcoming her third child one year ago.

The 45-year-old actress displayed her staggering weight loss transformation in stunning new photos she shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

Mindy looked gorgeous in a sleeveless, halterneck black midi dress that highlighted her tiny waist and toned shoulders.

The chic dress boasted ornate gold buttons down the center, a floral design, a chunky black belt with gold hardware, and a front split that showed a hint of her slim legs.

Mindy's stunning appearance was in honor of a screening of the short film Anuja, which premiered on Netflix earlier this month.

Captioning a carousel of photos of her look for the event, Mindy penned: "Thank you @netflix for hosting yesterday's screening of @anujathefilm!

© Instagram Mindy has continued to lose weight since welcoming her third child in 2024

"8pm on a Monday was a quiet time in the Netflix LA offices so you know I took advantage and asked to see the snack room - I was quite impressed. It honestly never gets old speaking to @adam_j_graves and @suchitramattaistudio and seeing @krushanaik Anuja's fabulous editor/producer and @fabmancinelli the composer extraordinaire!

"The team behind Anuja is made up of true artists and pulling off this film was such a feat. Thanks to everyone for coming out and if you haven’t had a chance to watch Anuja yet, check it out on Netflix now!!"

© Instagram Mindy looks slimmer than ever

Mindy has continued to lose weight since dropping 40lbs in 2023 but looks even smaller after giving birth to her daughter, Anne in February 2024.

The Office star announced Anne's arrival on her 45th birthday in June, sharing photos on Instagram of the pregnancy she'd managed to hide, and photos of her new baby daughter alongside her two other children, Katharine, seven, and Spencer, four.

© Instagram Mindy looked incredible in her black midi dress

"In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne," Mindy penned. "She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined."

Mindy's body transformation hasn't gone unnoticed by her fans, but while she finds the interest "flattering", it can also be overwhelming at times.

© Instagram Mindy lost 40lbs in 2023

"I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she told People. "I feel great.

"I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much. The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."

Mindy's weight loss secrets include 20 miles of running or hiking each week and weightlifting with her trainer.

© Getty Images Mindy lost 40lbs in 2023

"It's really a big commitment," she admitted. "It's hard with two kids that I wake up really early and I fit it in.

"I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in," she added. "I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that's been incredibly helpful to me."