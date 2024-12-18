David Beckham 'blown away' as Victoria takes break from strict diet

David Beckham shocked fans when he admitted his wife, Victoria Beckham, has eaten the same meal of fish and vegetables every day since they met back in the nineties.

"Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables; she will very rarely deviate from that," he said on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast.

Victoria herself had alluded to her careful eating habits too, telling Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast: "I am very strict. For me, being healthy and strict about the way I eat and work out is what I have to do."

However, it seems the 50-year-old has relaxed her regime a little, telling Grazia this year: "I do like to have a drink and I'm not going to be one of these, 'Ah, there are too many calories in a glass of wine' types. Whatever. Life's too short. Let's have a nice time."

Her new approach extends to meal times, not just wine, with David Beckham sharing an insight into their December date night on Instagram.

The couple were in New York City, eating at trendy Eleven Madison Park, an entirely vegan restaurant. David took to social media to share his delight at the meal, writing: "WOW! Full vegan and spectacular with obviously great wine and even better company."

He added: "Never been blown away by a meal life this before," posting snapshots of their dinner on his Instagram Stories, detailing every course of the meal, which spanned 11 courses.

The sumptuous meal included leeks, which David called "so, so spectacular," tofu, mushrooms and "ridiculously good" squash.

For dessert, the Beckhams tucked into apple shaved ice and honey, followed by grapes and a rather smart-looking cheese course.

David finished his carousel of photos by writing: "No words can describe this experience." We suspect they'll be back!

While David shouted from the rooftops about his Big Apple dinner spot, he tends to be more lowkey when on home soil, rarely giving away where he and his family spend their time while at home in the Cotswolds or in their London abode.

That said, their youngest son, Cruz, 19, gave a rare insight into the family's life in the UK capital in October, revealing the local pub they frequent near their Holland Park home.

Cruz posted a photo of a hearty pub meal comprising of mash and a tasty-looking cut of meat, tagging the pub The Cow, noting he goes there as soon as he's home.

The Cow calls itself a "saloon bar and dining rooms" and is just a 15-minute drive from the Beckhams' London address. Clearly beloved by the whole family, budding chef and Cruz's brother Brookyln also follows the establishment on Instagram.

We wonder if the family will be calling in for a festive meal…