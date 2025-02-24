Mariah Carey, 55, leaves fans stunned with slimmed down physique in new photos

Mariah Carey has always been the queen of glamour, and her latest photos prove she’s showing no signs of relinquishing her title.

The "Emotions" hitmaker, 55, left fans utterly mesmerized over the weekend after sharing a series of breathtaking snaps from an unexpected venue—Topgolf.

The superstar took to Instagram on Saturday to post dazzling shots of herself enjoying a round of golf, but naturally, she did it in full diva mode.

Recommended video You may also like Mariah Carey reveals NFL announcement

Dressed in a sheer black lace catsuit that accentuated her famous curves, Mariah struck a pose with a golf club in hand, her signature golden waves cascading over her shoulders.

"Reinventing golf attire," she declared in the caption, as fans rushed to the comments to shower her with praise.

Mariah leaves fans stunned with slimmed down physique

"Snatched!" one fan declared, while another dubbed her a "skinny legend." The compliments kept rolling in, with one admirer asking, "Dang, Mariah… are you working out?" Another joked, "Are you British? Because your body is tea!"

Others couldn’t get over her age-defying beauty, with fans writing, "When are you gonna start aging?" and "Let’s talk about how Mariah still looks 25!"

© Instagram Mariah appears to have lost weight

Mariah has always had a knack for looking effortlessly flawless, and she’s never been shy about sharing the secrets behind her picture-perfect moments. In a past appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, the "Fantasy" singer revealed that the most crucial element to any photo is the lighting.

"I can’t with the overhead lighting. Why do they do it to us?" she quipped. "I shouldn’t say ‘us,’ it’s not ‘us.’ It’s me. I’m the one who’s the most tortured by the hideous lighting in every elevator, doorway, gym—not that I go to the gym, but I’m just saying, it’s hideous lighting!"

Of course, looking this good doesn’t just happen by chance. Mariah has long been candid about her diet and fitness routine, which she admits isn’t for the faint-hearted.

© Getty Images Mariah Carey follows a very strict diet

"It’s really hard. My diet, you would hate it," she confessed to E! News back in 2016. "All you eat is Norwegian salmon and capers every day. That’s it. I’m actually serious… I try to stick with the proteins. It’s the worst."

The Grammy winner’s relationship with her body has evolved over the years, particularly after welcoming twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon in 2011. "I learned a lot from being pregnant and watching my body change," she previously shared, adding that maintaining a healthy figure is "90 percent diet."

Despite her jaw-dropping latest photos, Mariah recently sparked concern among fans after footage of her Merry Christmas One and All! show in Las Vegas went viral. Some viewers noted that her energy seemed lower than usual, fueling speculation about whether she was feeling under the weather.