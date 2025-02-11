Mariah Carey's fans issue concerns over star's health after recent appearance

Mariah Carey has an army of devoted fans supporting her glittering residency in Las Vegas, but some were quick to share their concern for the multiple award-winning star after her most recent appearance.

The 'Fantasy' hitmaker was performing a medley of hits on stage at Dolby Live as part of her Celebration of Mimi shows but online observers stated she wasn't as "high energy" as she usually is, prompting some to question if she was in pain.

© Kevin Mazur Mariah Carey has been performing non-stop recently

"Is she in pain? What is going on?" questioned one fan on Instagram. Another said: "I'm a little worried about my Mimi," and a third asked: "Omg is she ok?"

Mariah is nearing the end of her mammoth residency which has been putting on shows since April 2024.

The jam-packed setlist features over 25 songs from her famous back catalog and includes costume changes and choreography, likely a tiring feat.

The concern for Mariah's health was also likely heightened after she was forced to cancel shows in December due to sickness.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Mariah Carey's twins share surprising video with their dad Nick Cannon

At the end of the year, Mariah pulled out of her 'Christmas Time' shows in Newark and New York City.

"Newark and Belmont — I wish I had better news but unfortunately I'm still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight [Dec. 13] and on Sunday," she explained at the time, adding: "I'm really devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC."

The 55-year-old has been putting on spectacular gigs to mark the upcoming 20th anniversary of her hugely successful album, The Emancipation of Mimi and the final show is billed for 15 February.

© Getty Images Mariah Carey's Vegas residency celebrates her album's anniversary

The singer will undoubtedly have a well-earned rest once her residency reaches its grand finale.

Meanwhile, away from her career in music and performing, Mariah is kept busy at home as a proud mom of 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

Mariah Carey has an army of devoted fans View post on Instagram

Mariah's son Moroccan commented on the family's hectic year at the turn of 2025 in a video shared on social media.

"2024 was such a fun and crazy year and it's crazy that we have all endured and pushed through struggle, and now it's been like 5 years since COVID!" he shared.

© @mariahcarey Instagram Mariah Carey celebrated her milestone in December

The family certainly had a busy end of 2024 as Mariah – known as the Queen of Christmas – continued with her festive show schedule.

The 'Vision of Love' singer also broke a major record when her iconic Christmas hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" topped the Hot 100 for a 17th week, beating her milestone in the process.