Ex GMA host Dr. Jennifer Ashton, 55, flaunts bikini-body transformation in before-and-after photos

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has been branded an "inspiration" by fans after sharing the results of her new wellness regime on Instagram.

The TV personality and medical expert shared two bikini-clad images of herself side by side and explained the transformation in a detailed caption.

Alongside the before-and-after snaps, she wrote: "This was after 8 weeks of my 6-month experiment. 5 pounds up. Body fat % down. And every pound was pure strength, confidence, and energy gained.⁠"

She continued: "The Wellness Experiment didn’t just change how I look—it transformed:⁠ How I FEEL (strong, pain-free, unstoppable)⁠. How I MOVE (lifting heavier, outlasting 25-year-olds in the gym)⁠. How I THINK (muscle > the scale, always)⁠."

Jennifer said that before the experiment she weighed 122 lbs but had "crepey skin, constant low back pain, bad posture and low energy.⁠"

⁠Afterwards, she weighed 127 lbs but said her skin was tighter, she was "stronger, healthier," and her "back pain gone, stronger than ever.⁠"

She encouraged others to follow the plan and added: "If you’re tired of chasing the scale and ready to test what you’re capable of, enroll TODAY in The 8-Week Wellness Experiment. This cohort will follow the exact fitness program I did with trainer @korey.rowe, complete with a full nutritional system (recipes + grocery lists) and a weekly wellness theme breaking down the science behind every step.⁠

Dr. Jennifer Ashton and her husband Tom Werner

"Thousands are already enrolled for this fun system, based in science. It’s not about vanity (though that’s a nice bonus), it’s about vitality!

⁠"What are you waiting for? Enrollment is open now! Link in bio.⁠"

Jennifer is focused on her wellness

⁠Jennifer answered fans when they asked questions such the secret to firmer skin. "Gaining muscle," she wrote. "I actually couldn’t believe that gaining muscle would change my skin so much."

Many were keen to jump on the bandwagon and try the experiment themselves.

The doctor left GMA3: What You Need To Know last year after 13 years with the network.

Jennifer left GMA in 2024

Ahead of her emotional last day, she appeared on The View and opened up about her "next chapter."

Asked by host Sara Haines how she's feeling, the ABC mainstay joked: "Tired!" before sharing: "You know, I'm excited about the next stage, I'm really focusing on what I'm board-certified in, which is women's health and obesity medicine and nutrition."

She's been focusing on her new platform Ajenda, a free weekly newsletter that highlights her breadth of knowledge on all things health.