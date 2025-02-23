T.J. Holmes nurses injury in new photo inside shared home with Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes is still reeling from what seems to still be a recurring painful injury he suffered late last year after running the New York City marathon.

T.J., 47, is an avid runner alongside his girlfriend Amy Robach, 52, his former colleague when they were both at Good Morning America before branching out with their own podcast.

The TV news personality took to social media to share glimpses of a casual weekend at home with Amy in the apartment they share in New York City.

The couple sat down to watch The Brutalist, which is nominated for 10 Oscars at the upcoming ceremony and is one of the favorites to win Best Picture, despite its nearly four-hour length.

T.J. shared some updates from their afternoon spent watching the movie, even sharing timestamps. "Today's assignment: Watch Best Picture nominee, 'The Brutalist.'"

He followed it up with a photo an hour in as they took a short break, reclining on his couch with his foot propped up on a cushion, wrapped with a heated pad and bandaged while Amy sat beside him.

© Instagram T.J. and Amy sat down to watch "The Brutalist" on Sunday

While the injury didn't look to be fresh, it's likely recurring pain from his possible torn ligament after the New York City Marathon back in November.

T.J. did finish the marathon, but went to a doctor soon after to check on the pain, and was told he would have to not only wear a brace, but stop running for at least 4-6 weeks.

"Damn. DAMN. DAMN!!!" he remarked with an update on social media. "Hard words for a runner (like me) to hear: 'You need to stop running.'"

© Instagram The journalist is still caring for a previous injury, supported by his girlfriend

"Post-marathon pain got severe enough that I went back to the doctor who tells me I possibly have a ligament tear … or a ligament strain, at best. He put me in a brace and told me not to run for the next 4-6 weeks. Guess that gives me enough time to get ready for NYC Marathon 2025."

Just one month prior, he suffered from an injury that left him unable to complete the Chicago Marathon, even requiring Amy to call an ambulance for him partly through their run and him being taken to the hospital on a stretcher.

On the episode of their podcast Morning Run immediately after, Amy remarked: "We are not having the morning after that we were expecting to have after a marathon. Usually, it's celebratory."

© Getty Images T.J. and Amy have been running marathons consistently for years, especially since they've been together

T.J. explained that things started off on a less than ideal note to begin with, after the couple were unable to find the right check-in tent at the start of the marathon and were running late, so had to begin their run "without having a single drop of fluid and not having a single bite of food. That's stupid."

He explained that he was already adding extra pressure to his right leg to compensate for a previous Achilles' heel injury on his left side, as a result of which he ended up aggravating his iliotibial band, which he'd injured during a marathon run in 2022.

© Instagram He injured his right leg after running the Chicago Marathon back in October

"You were literally grunting in pain," Amy remembered. "It wasn't until we finally ended up having to stop, and I saw tears running down your face, that I knew it was probably over."