Bridget Jones cast then and now: see how the stars have changed over the years

Hugh had already made his name as the king of rom-coms by the time he landed the role of Daniel Cleaver in Bridget Jones. After that, he went on to star in the comedy-drama About a Boy in 2002, which was followed by roles in Two Weeks Notice, Love Actually and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

In recent years, Hugh has moved away from romantic comedies and is embracing his villain era with roles in Paddington 2, The Gentlemen and Heretic.