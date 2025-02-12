Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bridget Jones cast then and now: see how the stars have changed over the years
Bridget Jones cast then and now: see how the stars have changed over the years

From Renée Zellweger to Hugh Grant, here's what the stars have been up to since the film's premiere in 2001

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
6 hours ago
As Britain's favourite big knicker-wearing singleton Bridget Jones returns to our screens in the hotly-anticipated fourth instalment, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, we've taken a look back at how the cast of the original 2001 film have changed over the years. From Renée Zellweger to Hugh Grant and Jim Broadbent, here's what the stars have been up to since the film's release almost 25 years ago.

WATCH: The trailer for Bridget Jones 4: Mad About The Boy
Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones

Renée won a legion of fans with her portrayal of bumbling heroine Bridget Jones back in 2001. The two-time Oscar and BAFTA-winning actress, who had already found fame thanks to roles in Jerry Maguire and Nurse Betty, went on to become one of Hollywood's biggest stars. From Chicago, Miss Potter and Judy to The Thing About Pam, Renée boasts an impressive list of film and TV roles. 

Young brunette man in blue shirt, split image same man older© Universal Studios / Shutterstock

Hugh Grant – Daniel Cleaver

Hugh had already made his name as the king of rom-coms by the time he landed the role of Daniel Cleaver in Bridget Jones. After that, he went on to star in the comedy-drama About a Boy in 2002, which was followed by roles in Two Weeks Notice, Love Actually and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

In recent years, Hugh has moved away from romantic comedies and is embracing his villain era with roles in Paddington 2, The Gentlemen and Heretic.

Man and woman standing in snow, split image of man in suit© Universal Studios / Getty Images

Colin Firth – Mark Darcy

Six years after playing Mr Darcy in the BBC's adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, Colin portrayed a modern version of the brooding character in Bridget Jones. While he reprised his role in the second and third films, Mark Darcy is sadly no more in Mad About the Boy, leaving Bridget to navigate life as a single mum. 

Colin has been a regular fixture on both the big and small screen since Bridget Jones's Diary. In recent years, he's starred in Empire of Light, Operation Mincemeat, the Mamma Mia films and Lockerbie: A Search for Truth.

Blonde woman sitting, split image two women laughing © Universal Studios

Sally Phillips – Shazzer

Since playing Bridget's foul-mouthed friend Shaz, Sally has amassed an impressive list of comedy credits, from the BBC's hit sitcom Miranda to the political satire Veep, and the dark comedy, Breeders. 

In recent years, she's appeared in a string of acclaimed comedies, including Big Mood and We Might Regret This.

Brunette woman in brown jacket, split image with same woman older© Universal Pictures / Shutterstock

Shirley Henderson – Jude

Scottish actress Shirley plays another of Bridget's besties Jude, an investment banker who cries to Bridget down the phone in her work toilets when we first meet her. 

The year after Bridget Jones' release, Shirley landed another memorable role in the Harry Potter film franchise, in which she plays Moaning Myrtle. Since then, the Scottish BAFTA and Olivier Award winner has appeared in a wide range of major films and TV shows, including Happy Valley, Anna Karenina, The Mandalorian and See How They Run.

Brunette man in red shirt, same man on red carpet wearing scarf© Universal Studios / Shutterstock

James Callis – Tom

James plays Bridget's friend and former pop star Tom in the film series. Since then, he's appeared in a string of TV shows, including Battlestar Galactica, Blood & Treasure, and most recently, Slow Horses.

Split image of older man pushing trolley, same man on red carpet© Universal Studios / Getty Images

Jim Broadbent – Colin

Oscar-winner Jim was already a big name when he landed the role of Bridget's doting dad Colin. The actor, who appeared in Only Fools and Horses and the first series of Blackadder in his early career, won an Academy Award for his supporting role in the biographical drama Iris, which was released in the same year as Bridget Jones. He also starred in Moulin Rouge! in 2001 and Gangs of New York the following year. 

Some of his other notable film credits include the Harry Potter series, The Duke, the Paddington films and Brooklyn. 

Split image woman looking teary, same woman smiling on red carpet© Universal Studios / Shutterstock

Gemma Jones – Pamela

Before playing Bridget's mum, Pamela, Gemma was already a big name thanks to her roles in the Oscar-winning film, Sense and Sensibility, and the 1997 Charlotte Brontë adaptation, Jane Eyre

Like some of her other co-stars, Gemma went on to appear in the Harry Potter film series shortly after the release of Bridget Jones

The actress boasts an impressive list of TV and film credits, including Wicked Little Letters, Ammonite and Rocketman. Viewers will also recognise her for playing Connie James in Spooks and Aunt Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack.

