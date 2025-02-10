9 actors who just missed out on playing Bridget Jones

While we couldn't imagine anyone but Renée Zellweger playing the part of our beloved Bridget Jones throughout the years, the casting process ahead of the first film meant that plenty of Hollywood A-listers, as well as British national treasures, were considered for the iconic role. So who was on the top of the casting agent's list to play our little Bridget? Find out here…
Kate Winslet
According to reports, Kate was considered for the role but thought to be too young at the time, being only 26 at the time of the movie's release, when of course Bridget turns 33 at the beginning of the first film. Meanwhile, Renée was 32 and much closer to Bridget's age.
Rachel Weisz
Although the casting was full of stunning Hollywood stars, Rachel was ultimately taken out of the contenders' list after director Sharon Maguire thought that she was "too beautiful for the part, in fact." However, she was full of praise for Rachel's "very funny" audition.
Cate Blanchett
Cate was a top contender for the role after winning a BAFTA award for playing Queen Elizabeth I in Elizabeth, meaning that the Australian star already had her English accent perfected. Although Cate was attached to the project, it is unclear why she didn't ultimately land the role. However, she was incredibly busy at the time, including playing Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, with filming taking place in New Zealand.
Toni Collette
Toni was actually offered the part before Renée but turned it down due to starring in a play on Broadway at the time, The Wild Party. Speaking about losing the role back in 2006, Toni told the Miami Herald: "While I was doing Wild Party, I turned down Bridget Jones's Diary, because I didn't know when Wild Party was going to close.
"And that movie was a huge success for Renée Zellweger, and Harvey Weinstein was producing Chicago, and he was keen for her to do it. And that's the way it went."
Sally Phillips
Although we know and love Sally for her role as "Shazza. Journalist. Likes to say [expletive]. A lot.", at one point she was considered for the lead role. Speaking about it, she reflected: "I was single, and I was living in Notting Hill, and I felt really touchy when people said that I was in any way like Bridget Jones."
Other A-List Names
Although these stars have never spoken about missing out on the role, other names that were reportedly in the running to play Bridget included Charlie's Angels star Cameron Diaz, Sweeney Todd actress Helena Bonham Carter, Doctor Strange actress Tilda Swinton, and Dune: Prophecy star Emily Watson. Could you see these actresses in the role?
