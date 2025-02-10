9 actors who just missed out on playing Bridget Jones

Toni was actually offered the part before Renée but turned it down due to starring in a play on Broadway at the time, The Wild Party. Speaking about losing the role back in 2006, Toni told the Miami Herald: "While I was doing Wild Party, I turned down Bridget Jones's Diary, because I didn't know when Wild Party was going to close.

"And that movie was a huge success for Renée Zellweger, and Harvey Weinstein was producing Chicago, and he was keen for her to do it. And that's the way it went."