Dear Diary, if I dress like Bridget Jones will I find a Leo Woodall, too? I dissect her wardrobe

I went to see Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy at the weekend, and yes, I absolutely loved it. And no, I don't have any notes on how it could be improved because it was perfect just. the. way. it. was.

I will admit, in the past Bridget movies, I've always found Renée Zellweger's wardrobe a little bit disappointing. Let's remember, the height of its fame matched the days of obsessing over Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda in Sex and The City. I wanted Bridget to be a bit more like them, I wanted glossy high fashion moments, I wanted a 90s-esque She's All That-style makeover. but now I realise that's almost the beauty of Bridget. She doesn't care about clothes and shoes, and makeup.

You won't catch her obsessing over Manolos, or hiding shoes in her oven (actually, I could imagine that!) a la Carrie, instead I could picture her popping in to Primark to buy a teeny tiny skirt on her lunch break.

As I'm in my 40s I now find Bridget's wardrobe endearing - in the third movie I loved that she's more casual in her busy working mum era - I spotted dungarees, barrel leg jeans, Converse sneakers, as well as the kind of clothes I remember from the first two movies; the humble denim jacket, a pretty floral dress, and of course one or two mini skirts.

© UPI I loved when Bridget went for casual date styles

It occured to me that it might be down to location, location, location. In the film, Bridget is now living in north London, which is where director Michael Morris himself grew up and where author Helen Fielding lived for some time. “There’s a certain atmosphere in north London that’s very specific, family-oriented,” Michael said.

Bridget is pretty normal really, you can find her in her PJs at the school gate but she will make an effort for a first date with a certain Leo Woodall. While I wasn't necessarily jealous of her clothes, I was jealous she got to kiss the gorgeous 28-year-old heartthrob.

With this in mind, I found myself looking at the most noteworthy wardrobe moments in the film and how to replicate the looks.

Bridget Jones' clothes - the woman in charge

Costume designer Molly Emma Rowe worked on the movie and brought an eclectic aesthetic that blends elements from all previous Bridget Jones chapters while firmly grounding the story in contemporary London. This fusion honors Bridget’s past while exploring her evolution, reflecting the changes she and the other characters have undergone over two decades.

© UPI I loved the rose print cardigan Bridget wore on a date with Roxter

Molly infused her work with personal experience, drawing from her own childhood. After losing her father when she was 16, the designer reflected on how her mother coped during that period to create looks for Bridget.

For Bridget’s looks, Molly collaborated closely with Renée who gave her insights into Bridget’s mindset.

"Nothing in Bridget’s wardrobe looks new," Molly said. "Every piece of clothing feels lived-in and has its own vibe." Molly and her team revisited iconic pieces from Bridget’s past, with some items sourced from the original film and others lovingly recreated.

Did you spot that the grey hooded coat that Bridget famously wore to her parents’ annual turkey-curry buffet in Bridget Jones’s Diary is worn by Bridget to Magda and Jeremy’s dinner party. Molly’s team also chose a green dress for this occasion to evoke memories of the green dress worn in Bridget Jones’s Baby when she reconnects with Mark at the Christening.

Bridget Jones' wardrobe and her style hits

© UPI Bridget's Iconic Heart Necklace Bridget still wears her iconic Tiffany heart necklace, but Rowe updated the piece by adding a 'D' pendant to align with current trends. By the end of the film, when Bridget has reached a new stage in her life, her daughter Mabel is seen wearing the 'D' pendant on a necklace at the New Year's Eve party. This was in fact a gift from Renée, as revealed when the real life Mabel, the super cute Mila Jankovic, visited This Morning and told Dermot and Alison that she was gifted it. So cute.



© UPI Bridget's Penguin PJs Bridget’s iconic penguin PJs are back, meticulously recreated by Molly and her team. They washed the fabric multiple times to give a faded and well-loved charm, mimicking the look of twenty years of wear. Threads were intentionally pulled to create a threadbare appearance. If you're after a pair of novelty PJs, River Island has a fab pair you can store away until Christmas - and they're on sale!

© UPI Bridget's Party Look The floral dress has been a permanent feature in Bridget's wardrobe over the years - we all know how easy it is to throw on a simple floral dress (except for when a taxi drives past and drenches you with rain water!). In the latest movie, Bridget attends a birthday garden party for TV show host Talitha, and she opts for a pretty summer dress - the perfect choice for a day to night occasion. See below for my top pick that's super similar...

© UPI Bridget's Mum-On-The-School-Run Pink Coat A pink coat is a lovely addition to Bridget's mum-on-the-school-run wardrobe and this is actually very on-trend for right now. If you're looking to shop the look, try looking at this one below from & Other Stories.

© UPI Bridget's Denim Jacket When I think of Bridget's style, I will always think of the much-needed denim jacket. She rocks one in every movie, and during her summer of lust, Bridget wears her denim jacket a lot. If you're looking to replicate the look, try this one below. We all know the denim jacket is one of the hardest working items in any woman's wardrobe and Bridget proves it.