Exclusive: Jane Seymour, 74, reveals 'real' body transformation secrets: 'I've never felt better'

At 74, Jane Seymour continues to defy the expectations of aging and captivates her audience not only with her enduring beauty but also with her vitality, energy, and commitment to wellness.

All of the above were evident during her exclusive interview with HELLO! during which the Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman star's "beauty is body, mind and spirit" attitude shone through.

Not only did she lay bare her wellness secrets but she highlighted her multi-faceted philosophy for looking and feeling your best.

She may be in her seventies, but Jane shows no signs of slowing down. "I've never had so much work in my life," she insists, and with a life schedule overflowing with possibilities, Jane says it's more important than ever to look after herself. Here's how she's doing it!

Skincare

Jane swears by a The Body Firm Youthful Essence Antioxidant Wellness-Beauty Blend

Jane is a long-time brand ambassador for The Body Firm and swears by their products.

"The Crepe Erase is amazing and works all over the body to plump the skin," she said before gushing over the Plump and Firm treatment too.

"I'll use an over-the-counter retinol product. But the basics of skincare have always been so important to me. It's exfoliating, cleansing and moisturizing. I have friends who go to sleep with a full face of makeup on and that is a big no-no for me."

In addition, SPF is vital. "I protect my skin from the sun and have regular visits with a dermatologist. I wear a big hat and I keep my hair out of the sun too if I can. I don't sit out in direct sunlight either."

Diet

© Instagram Jane is feeling fit and fabulous at 74

Jane insists she doesn't diet but instead makes healthy lifestyle choices. Breakfast normally consists of a coffee and a boiled egg and her one large meal of the day is lunchtime.

She's also a fan of intermittent fasting and likes to "give my body 16 hours to recoup."

Jane favors a Mediterranean diet. Fish with vegetables would be a go-to meal for her with nuts being a staple for snacks.

Supplements

The beauty blend is packed with minerals and vitamins

Jane recognizes the importance of nourishing her body "from the inside out" and announced the launch of The Body Firm Youthful Essence Antioxidant Wellness-Beauty Blend which she insists is a game changer.

The powder is "packed with vitamins, minerals, and 24 fruit and vegetable extracts," and Jane loves the hassle-free body-boost.

"There's everything from kale to blueberries to Sicilian blood oranges all in one powder," she said. "I mix it up and throw it down there and feel like Popeye. I'm ready to go. I've never felt better."

Exercise

© Daniele Venturelli Jane says she doesn't diet but eats healthily

California living suits Jane, who loves being outdoors at her beautiful Malibu home.

"I can hike, I can go for walks, I can basically stay active." And she much prefers incorporating workouts into her day rather than hitting the gym or pounding the streets.

As a former dancer, she loves Pilates and yoga and low-impact workouts: "At this age, I'm looking around me at all the people I know who run, and they've had knee replacements, hip replacements or shoulder replacements."

Instead, she prefers to stretch it out and says she still does her ballet bar moves on a daily basis.

"My body remembers its muscle tone," she said. "It comes back pretty quickly."

Stand up tall

Jane is brimming over with positive energy

Jane can't stress the difference good posture can make to someone's appearance.

"I am conscious of keeping my shoulders back and my core pulled in at all times, whether I'm doing Pilates or not. I just do that in life."

Everything in moderation

© The Body Firm Jane is an ambassador for The Body Firm

Jane — who is a mom to four children and two stepchildren — admits: "My daughter is 43 and she's already asking me, 'Mom, what are your secrets? My friends say they want whatever it is you're doing.'

"My response was for them to live a healthy lifestyle. Do everything in moderation, you work out, you do your yoga and your mindfulness and Pilates and your hiking, and you take care of your kids.

"Ultimately be a happy and positive person."

Life in her seventies

Jane lives in Malibu and remains active

It's hard to believe Jane recently turned 74 years old. She's embracing this stage in her life and encourages other women to do the same.

"A women reaches a certain age where they've been married, or have worked their entire lives or raised their children and then suddenly the everyday purpose shifts. Everything just changes and you suddenly stand there and think 'wait a minute who am I? I was identified by being necessary to other people.'

"This is a phase in life when you can give yourself permission to do what you need to do for you. This can be the best part of your life."

Jane added: "I'm going to live my life to the full. I'm going to be there with my friends, help people where I can and keep the mantra that beauty is body, mind and spirit."