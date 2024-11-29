Jane Seymour, 73, uses this neck cream on the daily - and there's $20 off

You can't deny that actress Jane Seymour looks incredible. The 73-year-old has the kind of glowing, radiant skin one can only dream of, and she's a savvy beauty queen as she pays attention to the one area of your body that shows ageing the quickest - your neck. What's Jane's secret? She uses a neck moisturizer daily and I've just found it reduced by $20 for Cyber Weekend.

Jane, an ambassador for Crepe Erase, uses the Crepe Erase Ultra Smoothing Neck Repair on her neck. She told her Instagram fans when promoting the Crepe Erase skincare: "Neck skin is unlike any other skin on the body. So we formulated a product that targets the thin skin. We put encapsulated retinol and peptides to make this the most luxurious and powerful formula yet."

Jane looked sensational on the recent red carpet for the 2024 International Emmy Awards

One look at Jane's skin and you can see that she's doing something right. The neck cream is intended to be used morning and evening, and gently massaged into the neck with an upward motion from the collarbone to the jawline.

Since Jane is a spokesperson for the brand, I did some research into whether it's really as good as she says, and judging by the reviews - including photographs - I'd say it is. "After a month I've seen such a difference in my neck, more smooth and less noticeable crepey skin," reads one review on Amazon. "This stuff really works" reads another. "I can tell a big difference in the skin on my neck looking much better."

Neck cream aside, I've discovered some of Jane's other beauty essentials and they're surprisingly affordable. For makeup, Jane is a fan of Charlotte Tilbury's Full Fat Lashes Mascara, currently reduced to $23.30 during Cyber weekend. “The reason I use it is it goes on beautifully, better than any other mascara I’ve found" she told NYMag. "Since I wear individual false lashes, I find that it connects my natural lashes and gives a very natural look. It doesn’t spread anywhere, and when I take it off, it comes off very easily. It doesn’t irritate my eyes, and no particles fall on my face.”

Another of her beauty cabinet essentials is the Phytovolume Actif Volumizing Spray, "my go-to for root lift, as it works well with fine hair and is never greasy" she has been quoted as saying of the haircare product.