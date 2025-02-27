Jane Seymour posts incredible throwback and fans all say the same thing

We have always known that Jane Seymour is an ageless beauty, yet the actress proved this with a stunning throwback post ahead of the 2025 Academy Awards.

The 74-year-old took to Instagram to share with fans a photo from her appearance at the Oscars in 1981, looking incredible in a deep red fringed gown that offset her voluminous curls cascading down her back.

Jane stunned in the snap as she smiled for the camera, wearing a deep red shade of lipstick to match her dress as well as a heavy pink blush in typical '80s style, complete with diamond jewelry to finish the look.

"In honour of this Sunday's @theacademy Awards, I'm sharing this throwback! Can you guess what year this was? #ThrowbackThursday," she wrote in the caption.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments to gush about her impeccable outfit choice and beautiful hair.

"You look beautiful in this photo," said one fan, while another wrote, "1981, I remember you presented with Richard Pryor, love the hair and the dress."

© Instagram Jane looked stunning in the Oscars throwback photo

"This picture is so beautiful! Your dress is too pretty," added another, while a fan commented, "You look so gorgeous!"

At the time the picture was taken, Jane was starring in the hit miniseries East of Eden, which won her the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Prior to this, Jane shot to fame after her turn as a Bond woman in 1973's Live and Let Die, starring as Solitaire opposite Roger Moore.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Jane attended the awards show with her then-husband, David Flynn

The mother of four revealed what she really thought of the recent shift in the James Bond franchise, which saw Amazon acquiring creative control of the iconic series from longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

"I hope they're good," Jane told People of the new generation of Bond movies in the works. "I mean, it's an end of an era, isn't it?"

"I am sure it'll do really well,” she added. "I think Bond will keep going. People love Bond. It's a great franchise."

© Alberto E. Rodriguez The 74-year-old shared that the Bond news was the "end of an era"

As for if she would ever return to the beloved franchise, the Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman star shared that she would be happy to reprise her role if the opportunity arose.

"I've always said I'd be very happy to be a part of it," she said. "I'm very proud to have been part of that, but I was like a really early Bond when they actually did the books. Well, maybe. We'll see."

"I mean, I was very young when I did it. I was 20," she added.

© Mirrorpix via Getty Images The star joined Roger Moore in the 1973 Bond film Live and Let Die

According to Variety, the 2025 Academy Awards will feature a special tribute to the songs of the James Bond franchise after Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson received Honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards.

Of the slew of hit songs that originated from the franchise, six have been Oscar-nominated, and three have won.

Adele's "Skyfall" took home the prize in 2012, while Sam Smith's "Writing's on the Wall" won in 2015, followed by Billie Eilish's "No Time to Die" in 2021.