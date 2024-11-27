The Turkey Trot explained

The Turkey Trot might just take the cake as one of the most delightful Thanksgiving traditions in the US; where else can you see people from all walks of life donning silly costumes and running in freezing cold weather for charity?

The decades-old tradition takes place in countless US cities on Thanksgiving morning, ranging from short fun runs to full-blown marathons, all in the name of giving back on the holiday.

The Turkey Trot is actually the oldest continuous foot race held in the US, after the inaugural event occurred in Buffalo, New York, in 1896; this makes it older than the Boston Marathon.

Recommended video You may also like Jennifer Garner makes cookies ahead of Thanksgiving

What started as a five-mile cross-country race with only a handful of male runners went on to spawn the beloved holiday tradition, even continuing throughout the pandemic years.

Runners started donning funny costumes- including turkey outfits- around the 1980s, a decade after women were allowed to run in the race.

While most Turkey Trots across the country award their winners something simple like a pie or a small amount of money, many people participate for the community experience and to prepare for their upcoming Thanksgiving feasts later in the day, hoping to burn some calories before the meal.

© Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspa The Turkey Trot is the oldest continuous foot race in the US

The race director of the Louisville Turkey Trot in Colorado, David Benjes, told Runner's World a reason why the race has become so popular.

"Turkey trots are sort of symbolic of Thanksgiving," he said. "You get together with close friends and family and have a feel-good moment. Running a race provides that feel-good moment for people in a unique way."

The races attract people from all over the world who seek to join in on the fun, with participants hailing from Australia, the UK, and Europe, to name a few.

© Hyoung Chang It is tradition to dress in a funny costume for the event

The events also bring in a slew of hardcore athletes who compete for prize money, like in the Manchester Road Race in Connecticut, which offers a $7,000 prize for first place.

As running has become more popular culturally as a cheap and effective form of exercise, more and more runners have been joining their annual Turkey Trots, according to Running USA.

The outlet reported that over 961,000 people completed a Turkey Trot in 2016 compared to just under 685,000 in 2011; this is a whopping 30% increase over five years.

© Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspa Women were only allowed to compete from the 1970s

The community aspect is perhaps the most essential part of the race, according to Geoffrey Falkner, the communications director for the Buffalo Turkey Trot.

"It's basically one big family and friend reunion," he told Runner’s World. "And it's also a way for people to do something healthy for themselves and give back to the community."

© Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspa The longstanding tradition brings a sense of community

"It's a crazy day between the costumes and the running and the shenanigans...it's an amazing tradition, and we are honored to keep it going."

The lack of competitive pressure is also a huge bonus for many participants who want to enjoy a fun-filled family day out before preparing to eat like a king.