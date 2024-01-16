The best fitness classes in London - tried and tested by team HELLO!

New year, new me sound familiar? While January might be the time of year when we all dust off our gym clothes and get serious about our health, it can be hard to stay motivated for more than a few weeks. If you're finding your resolve to cut the crips and hit the treadmill waning already, booking into an exercise class might be the way forward.

Here at HELLO!, we've been swapping boozy nights at the pub for some of London's most popular workouts that get our blood pumping and our endorphins flowing. According to fitness expert Sarah Spence, you're way more likely to stick to your guns if you book a class, planning your schedule around your workouts and not vice versa. Plus, exercising in a room full of people is the best way to stay motivated. "You've got to build the discipline; set your clothes out, plan your week, set your alarm, book your classes, do your food shop when you’re not hungry, plan your meals, and show up on the days you don’t want to. If that’s still tough; book a class with a friend so you can’t let them down or tell someone your plan for the week and get them to keep you accountable," she says.

From high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to rowing, hot yoga, spinning and Pilates, check out the best fitness classes in London.

1REBEL

© 1Rebel 1Rebel's Ride studio in Victoria is basically a giant party on a bike

What is it?

Pounding music blasting pop and EDM anthems, dimly lit studios and disco lighting, 1REBEL is high energy and high intensity. The studios are very chic and pride themselves on being LGBTQ+ friendly – and the changing rooms have hair straighteners and beauty essentials on-hand if you're heading straight to work or post-spin drinks. Choose between RIDE (cycling), REFORMER (Pilates), RUMBLE (boxing) or RESHAPE, their signature class mixing treadmill sprints and bench work. Classes are 45 minutes long and trust me, they live up to the hype.

What’s it like?

I’ll confess – I am a 1REBEL addict. I am now the kind of person who turns down evening plans so I can get up at 6am for RIDE. Having started my (fairly recent) spinning journey in 2023, I find 1REBEL the best option in London. The resistance is higher, the music is better and the teachers will push you harder than other classes, but it's also a lot more fun. The playlists and structured format of the sessions are motivational; you're sweating, but you're enjoying yourself. I particularly love the themed sessions which tend to take place on a Friday – *NSYNC v. N-Dubz was a personal highlight.

Is it good for beginners?

It’s intense, but everyone has to start somewhere. When I first bit the bullet and tried RESHAPE (their hardest class), I nearly fell off my treadmill in shock at how fast everyone was going. But when I emerged, red-faced and panting, the sense of pride I felt was unparalleled. Tell reception that it’s your first time and make sure you’re waiting outside the class for a pre-session induction. 1REBEL also offers special Rebuild Sessions every Monday which are 75% of the intensity of a normal session and a great way to ease in for beginners.

How much is it?

I’m not going to lie, it’s expensive. The best deal financially is to book the 12-month fixed contract, which ranges from a two-session pass for £38 per month all the way up to £179 per month for the top level of commitment. 1REBEL does a special introductory deal of 3 Sessions for £49 so you can see if you like it first. I book via the Classpass app which costs £70 a month and works out as one session a week with credits left over.

Reviewed by: Kate Thomas, Lifestyle Managing Editor

HOTPOD YOGA

© Hotpod Hotpod Yoga is the most relaxing moment of our week

What is it?

Yoga in 37 degree heat in a giant purple tent. The practice is Vinyasa Flow, a yoga style that synchronises movement and breath, helping work the body and calm the mind. Hot yoga benefits improving your flexibility, bone density, and cardiovascular fitness. It's meant to burn a lot more calories than regular yoga, but the mental benefits for me are key. I find it reduces stress, helps clear my mind for the challenging day ahead, or relaxes me at the end of a busy day.

All you need is a mat, a towel to mop up your sweat and a water bottle - rehydration is key. Classes also include Nurturing Flow (perfect for relaxing at the end of the day) and Dynamic Flow (to work up even more of a sweat), but I find the regular Hotpod Flow to be the perfect mix of dynamic and zen.

What's it like?

A big sweaty hug. The giant purple tent is one of the most relaxing places on earth; the room is dark, the air is filled with essential oils and a jangly soundtrack accompanies the flow. Hotpod is now so integral to my weekly routine that I find myself feeling anxious if I miss entering a meditative state and the chance to sweat out all my worries. The temperature is high so be warned - if you don't like being hot and clammy, it's probably not for you. As a very sweaty human, I love the fact it's dimly lit, reducing any embarrassment from beads of perspiration dripping off your body.

Is it good for beginners?

Absolutely. Every class begins post warm-up with the teacher talking you through the three basic levels of Vinyasa so first-timers are always able to follow along. The vibe is very much moving at your own pace and only doing what you feel comfortable with, while more experienced yogis are given space to try advanced moves they might be working on. I was a complete yoga novice before trying Hotpod and now I can't get enough of a Downward Dog.

How much is it?

A mini membership is currently £48 per month for one class per calendar week (an excellent deal pre-cost of living increases), and £120 per month for unlimited classes. Otherwise, it's £18 for a single class pass. They have some amazing intro offers like £22 for 10 Days Unlimited at select studios so it's worth keeping an eye out for deals.

Reviewed by: Kate Thomas, Lifestyle Managing Editor

ROWBOTS

© Rowbots Rowbots will push you out of your comfort zone

What is it?

The popular rowing-based exercise classes promise to burn up to 800 calories during 50 minutes of high-intensity, low-impact mental and physical conditioning. Their signature class offers maximum intensity training, with split intervals between the floor (think burpees, weighted squats and jump lunges) and the rowing machine. Rowbots prides itself on being backed by science – they have an in-house psychologist and classes boast unique themes, integrating psychological, mental conditioning and mindfulness techniques into their classes to help build your stamina and willpower.

What's it like?

Rowbots is not just a fancy fitness studio with high-tech equipment; it's a place that seamlessly melds physical endurance with mental resilience…The type of class I'd never quite experienced before! Led by an expert instructor, I found that the class had the perfect balance between pushing me to my limits and providing much-appreciated guidance. The studio boasts state-of-the-art rowing equipment and well-maintained facilities, ensuring a seamless workout experience. What's more, Rowbots created an environment where individuals (like myself) of all fitness levels could challenge themselves and support one another in their fitness journey. After the class was done, I left feeling impressed and that I had achieved something quite challenging.

Is it good for beginners?

In short… no. While the class pushed me to my limits and the instructor was very encouraging, allowing me to do as much as I felt comfortable with and suggesting adaptations where necessary, it was definitely not suitable for anyone brand new to exercise. However, for those looking to challenge themselves, it's a fantastic option to get you moving and break you out of your comfort zone.

How much is it?

A single class will set you back £24 or you can buy a bundle of £69 for three. The cheapest deal is £12 for an Express 30-minute lunchtime class, which for London is pretty decent value.

Reviewed by: Sharnaz Shahid, Deputy Online Editor