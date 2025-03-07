Real Housewives star reveals devastating news weeks after brain cancer surgery

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has revealed that five more tumors have been discovered in her body, weeks after she underwent brain cancer surgery.

"Update: I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren’t able to be removed via surgery. I also have 2 tumors in my lung. These are all metastases of my melanoma," she shared on Instagram on Thursday March 6.

The 43-year-old, whose father is the famous musician John Cougar Mellencamp, is mom to three children, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, five.

"The doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy will effectively treat them," she continued, sharing that she is "feeling positive" and that she "will win this battle". She also teased that she "got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina’s kids’ names".

She received plenty of support from friends and former Bravo stars including Kyle Richards who joked: "The best moment! Right after your surgery when you weren’t quite sure what year it was and I said, 'but I bet she can name all of Angelina Jolie’s kids names' and you did."

"You got this Teddi! You’re stronger than you realize. I know you’ll win! You’re a fighter, keep fighting… you have a lot of love and support," wrote Dorit Kimsley as Tamra Judge added: "You are gonna kick cancer's ass, you are the strongest person I know."

The Bravo alum has been battling skin cancer since 2022. She was diagnosed with brain tumors in mid-February, after she complained of debilitating headaches.

"For the last several weeks I've been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches," Teddi said at the time.

"Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least six months."

"I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health," she continued. "Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey."

Teddi is mom to her three children with ex-husband, Edwin Arroyave, whom she separated from in November 2024 following 13 years of marriage.

"After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce," she wrote in a statement announcing the news. "My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter."

"In an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I have felt being open, honest, and vulnerable is the best path forward," she finished.

Hours before the diagnosis Teddi shared a video on Stories that showed her getting ready for her CT scan, and revealing that she was unsure when she would return to the Two Peas In A Pod podcast, which she hosts alongside Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra.

"I'm waiting for my CT scan right now. I've seen all your messages, asking when I'm going back to the pod. I don't actually know. I would assume next week, but I'm listening to what the doctors and my bosses think is best for my brain,' she admitted."

"I think when you have four brain tumors and then you have to go through these different things, you have to protect yourself. But of course, I miss the pod. I miss chatting with Tam. I miss Erika (Jayne). I miss laughing. I miss watching all those ridiculous shows."