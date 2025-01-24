Unexpected way Princess Kate's health may have been impacted by cancer

Princess Kate recently shared the wonderful news that she is in remission from cancer, with royal watchers the world over breathing a collective sigh of relief at the welcome news.

The royal has been slowly returning to her duties, attending select public engagements since completing her cancer treatment, and she's been getting back to normal life behind the scenes, too.

Earlier this week the Princess of Wales was spotted doing everyday life admin in London, attending an optician appointment in central London.

At 43, the mother of three has never been seen wearing glasses and hasn't mentioned a need for contact lenses, either, but a little-known side effect of cancer treatment is that it can decrease the quality of your vision.

Cancer Research UK explains that eye changes are most likely to happen with some chemotherapy drugs, targeted cancer drugs and immunotherapies.

The charity goes on to note that the drugs used in treatment can cause clouding of the lens of the eye (cataracts), raised pressure in the eye and damage to the optic nerve, which can result in the below:

blurred vision

dulled vision where colours are not as bright as usual

seeing halos or rainbow-like rings around lights

misty vision

vision that is less clear than usual

loss of areas of vision

headaches

Princess Kate is known to have undergone chemotherapy, which could be why she now needs to undertake eye testing to check her vision.

Cancer side effects

The Princess of Wales' open nature about her cancer treatment is likely reassuring to others going through the same thing. When announcing her recovery, the royal related to fellow cancer patients, saying: "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," and her return to work remains gradual as she focuses on staying cancer-free.

While she hasn't spoken publicly about the side effects of cancer treatment, her father-in-law King Charles has been more vocal, sharing that he lost his taste during his treatment.

During a visit to Wiltshire in May 2024, the monarch spoke to army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck, opening up about how he was feeling.

The veteran told King Charles that he underwent chemotherapy last year for testicular cancer and lost his sense of taste, to which the King replied the same had happened to him, according to The Metro.

Sarah Ferguson also spoke about her own side effects of cancer treatment, sharing that since being treated for breast cancer she has sought treatment for lymphedema, a condition that causes swelling in the body's tissues when the lymphatic system does not work properly.

The royal urged her followers to book in for lymphatic drainage massage treatment if they've been through cancer, explaining: "I hope anyone who has been through a mastectomy, make sure you get some really good lymph drainage specialist to get you straight away."

We bet having fellow royals to share treatment side effects with was a comfort to Duchess Sarah, King Charles and Princess Kate.

