'It's Rough!' Dolores Catania gets real about menopause and her no-rush approach to marriage

As Dolores Catania’s fans will tell you, she’s never one to hold back. And true to form, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star lays it all on the table when she sits down for an exclusive chat with HELLO!

From her struggles with menopause — describing it as “rough” and “intolerable”— to her refreshingly candid take on marriage with long-term partner Paul Connell, the 54-year-old gets frank about it all. She also opens up about her experience with Ozempic, calling the weight loss drug a “life-changer” for both her and Paul.

And while Dolores admits that she’s not one for setting goals: "they stress me out," 2025 is already shaping up to be a whirlwind year. She’s currently captivating audiences in the third season of The Traitors and has teamed up with No.7 to promote their Future Renew collection. Speaking of skincare — the star reveals the beauty secret she’s sworn by since her teens. And of course, she spills the tea on life in The Traitors castle and the “funny dynamic” she encountered there.

WATCH: Dolores Catania reveals her new skincare obsession

Happy belated birthday - you turned 54 just after Christmas. How did you celebrate and what are your plans for the year ahead?

I celebrated the day with family, including my parents, children and partner Paul. We went to The Capital Grille and I had an amazing cake — it was so bougie with three tiers! And obviously my birthday is just after Christmas, which I host. This year it wasn't as stressful as other years, I enjoyed it more. I think as you get older, you worry less and stress less about things because you know they always work out.

Dolores Catania spoke exclusively to HELLO!

When it comes to making plans or resolutions for the new year, I'm not really big on that. I'm afraid it puts pressure on me to get them done and I don't like having expectations. I always say I'm a realistic pessimist. So every day I give everything 100 per cent no matter what it is, so goals stress me out. Of course, there's the never-ending goal of wanting to be thin and wanting to have tight abs and tight legs and tight this and tight that — those things, I do work on every day. With other goals, I like to give them to God. They always say when you make a plan God laughs!

© Instagram Dolores Catania celebrating her birthday in style with her family

Obviously, you kicked off the star of the year by starring in ‘The Traitors’. What can you tell us?

Well I have to tell you, I fell in love with Scotland. I really did, even though it rained a lot and was cold! This year I think the cast is unmatchable. I mean We have Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari, we have Dylan Efron, Dorinda Medley and Ciara Miller — who is like my little mini-me. We have some real gamers. The dynamic in that castle was pretty funny. It was just the best experience of my life. I think everyone's really going to love this season, it's definitely off the charts!

© Instagram The RHONJ star is a big fan of No.7

Your skin is glowing! What skincare secrets can you share with us?

When I was 16-years-old and working as a shampoo girl. And I always got a lot of advice. I learned more there than I have ever learned. And someone said to me to start using a good moisturizer now. This woman had beautiful skin and was older. She told me: "If I could give my 16-year-old self advice, I would have used more moisturizer." That's something I have done ever since. And you know, No.7's moisturizer is what I am using. I sometimes use the night cream in the day because it's a bit thicker, especially in this weather. I'm obsessed with No.7 right now — And I use all the products. If I took you into my bathroom, that's exactly what you would see. It's my morning and nighttime routine.

© Instagram The Traitors star has incredible skin

New Jersey has very hard winters. And, you know, in the summer we like to be in the sun, so I put my skin through the ringer. There is such a range of everything that you need, whether it’s the eye serum or the hydrating night cream or the day cream - everything is equally as good. It’s a one-stop shop for me and that’s what I love about it. It's been my new obsession lately, it's non-aggressive and I have to say it works, I have noticed fewer visible lines on my face. You have said you wear your heart on your face - can you explain more... Less stress means fewer wrinkles. So not stressing as much is important. And to be a nice person. You see a beautiful girl and she is so nasty and it shows on her face. In my business I've seen that - just angry. Holding grudges really ages you.

You have been refreshingly honest about your menopause journey too...

It's just so rough for women. I stayed away from HRT until the symptoms started — the hot flashes drive me around the bend. So as of right now, I'm looking into a product that works for everyone. And when I do, I'll let you know. Because some women can't use HRT — It's really unfair.

Dolores has seen results after using Future Renew

I wouldn't want to trade being a woman for anything because being a woman... I've got a lot out of my life, but it comes with a price. The price is the menopause. It's rough. It impacts everything from your skin to your hair and of course the hormone weight gain and lack of sleep. The hot flashes are just intolerable.

The generation before us didn't talk about it either, so I feel my generation is the pioneer for it.

You were also one of the first people in the public eye to talk openly about using Ozempic...

I kind of think I broke the seal on being honest about it. With Ozempic it's has been a life changer for me and my boyfriend Paul, who lost 60 pounds. He no longer takes a certain blood pressure medication and it's been really positive. There are side effects like nausea but you take a pill for that. I personally like it, I know it's time for me to wean myself off or go on a lower dose but doctors have said there's not really anything wrong with staying on it. You must always go through a real doctor though who knows what they are doing. Research is everything.

Dolores met boyfriend Paul in the line at an Apple store in NYC

You have another celebration coming up in the not too distant future — Valentine's Day. What's Paul like when it comes to presents?

Valentine's Day is my favorite holiday! I like hearts. I like love, I like all of that kind of stuff so he better come up with something good. I like to be surprised. I like that he is quite romantic and has planned some nice surprises for it in the past. He has set the bar high! a high bar from himself! I like nice surprises.

What would you say is the secret to your successful happy relationship and what’s is your favorite thing about Paul?

I like that he's Irish. He's from Dublin and he's very good-looking. He's cute. He's funny. I would say compromise is the most important thing for a successful relationship. I always said that it should be give and give equally and I think sometimes you have to give in and the other person does too, it shouldn't just be on one person.

Dolores and Paul have a refreshing outlook on marriage

You both sound so happy, will 2025 see a proposal on the cards?

No. It's so funny because a lot of people are always talking about marriage. They want to see you get married. But that's not my goal. My goal is to be in a relationship that's peaceful and loving and where you grow together and then maybe marriage comes along further down the road. I've been divorced for 26 years... I'm not against marriage, especially for younger women, but I'm older now and our lives are so easy the way things are going. It's a harmonious relationship. We get along, we're happy. And as I say, if marriage comes along down the road then that's fine and I'm sure I'll be happy, but I'm okay with the way things are now too.