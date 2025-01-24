All My Children star shares post-surgery update amid 'scary' third cancer diagnosis

Colin Egglesfield has shared a post-surgery update after he revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The All My Children alum, 51, is battling cancer for the third time after he was previously diagnosed with testicular cancer twice.

Colin took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo of himself holding up his first as he admitted to struggling with his mental health, despite "feeling positive" about his diagnosis following his surgery.

"First check-up post-surgery," he began. "Things are on track and I'm feeling positive large part due to the amazing peeps at @cityofhope hospital and their amazing @cityofhopecancerfighters team.





"I go through these phases where I'm feeling good and then other phases where this is all so overwhelming. It's hard to describe this feeling which is a combination of gratitude, fear, hope, frustration, anger, and folly.

"Some moments I feel like it's all good and I'm able to move forward and others I'm halted and unable to understand what is going on and how I'm supposed to integrate new realities into my life."

Colin admitted that he has found it helpful to "slow down" and find space "to voice what's really swirling in the background of all of this without comment of it or trying to fix it".

He continued: "We all get tested in life and the thing I believe can make the biggest difference with whatever challenge we face is working on creating that space to say when you're sad or overwhelmed, to admit when you feel defeated and to share when you're feeling like it's all too much without the feeling that there's something 'wrong' that needs to be fixed.

"I keep having to remind myself that it's okay to feel what I'm feeling and to let it be, knowing that this is part of the healing and that without it, healing can be stunted."

Colin shared his cancer diagnosis on Monday and revealed he underwent surgery after catching it "early".

He shared several photos of himself at the City of Hope Cancer Center in Phoenix, alongside a lengthy message with a quote that read: "It's not the hand that you've been dealt because you can't change that. It's how you play the cards that counts."

He explained that he "found this quote from an interview I did when I was 25 and it has served me well throughout my life including recently".

He continued: "The beginning to this year hasn’t been the easiest, but in the spirit of what I said in my interview, this is another opportunity to decide who I choose to be in the face of uncertainty and challenges in my most recent cancer diagnosis. Thankfully, we caught my prostate cancer early."

Colin explained that "after a year of doing a lot of research and talking to quite a few health care professionals, I elected to be proactive and have surgery".

After thanking the team of medical professionals "that have been instrumental in supporting me through this scary time".

He added that each day he feels "I'm getting healthier and stronger. I'm still a bit sore but I'm making progress and am determined to come back stronger and healthier than ever especially with the help of my sexy walker."