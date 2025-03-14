Emma Heming calls out doctors for lack of support amid Bruce Willis dementia battle

Emma Heming had some home truths to dish out after she received a call from a "very prominent doctor" that left her in disbelief.

The mom-of-two is her husband, Bruce Willis' carer after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in early 2023, after previously stepping away from acting due to aphasia, a disorder that affects speech and language comprehension.

Emma has been frank about the difficulties she experiences while caring for her husband, and while she loves him wholeheartedly, she has expressed before that "caregivers need care too".

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Emma recalled her phone call with the doctor, which left her dumbfounded over the lack of resources offered by medical professionals to assist other caregivers like her.

"I received a call from a very prominent doctor the other day, letting me know that he has a family who's just been diagnosed with young onset Alzheimer's, and they have three children aged 10, 12, and 14, and that he needs all of my resources, any contacts. And I was like, 'Huh?'" she said.

"And I have the contacts, and nothing makes me happier than to be able to be of service and to support the next caregiver, which I happily passed on," she added.

Calling out doctors for their lack of assistance, Emma continued: "The thing that just boggles my mind is how do our doctors not already have a Rolodex of ways to support caregivers?

"The other thing that just is so upsetting to me is, when I receive messages from families that have just been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia or some type of dementia, and they're asking me for my resources."

She went on: "I'm not even in the same state as them, same city. It's very hard to sort of pass on those resources, except to like the Association for Frontotemporal Dementia or things like that.

"But it's just like, they need to do better. Doctors need to do better. Doctors really do need to have a road map of just some support."

Recalling the help she received when Bruce was diagnosed, Emma admitted she "was handed a pamphlet," adding: "I was not handed one resource and we gotta put an end to that."

Captioning the clip, Emma wrote: "Did you receive any support or resources at the diagnosis appointment? Or was it just me who walked away with absolutely nothing? Would love to know below."

