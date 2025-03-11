Emma Heming shares incredibly personal message in new video as she cares for Bruce Willis

Emma Heming Willis, the wife of actor Bruce Willis, has sent a beautiful message to fans after the death of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa.

"So this is not something I would normally comment on, but I do really believe that there is some learning in this story, in regards to this tragic passing of Mr and Mrs Hackman," wrote Emma, who has become her husband's caregiver in the three years since he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

"It [has] just made me think of this broader story, and that is that caregivers need care too, and that they are vital, and that it is so important that we show up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person."

Emma Heming shares incredibly heartfelt message about 'misconceptions'

She continued: "I think that there’s this common misconception that like caregivers, they got it figured out, they got it covered, they’re good.

"I don’t subscribe to that, I think that we need to be showing up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person."

Her post was captioned: "Caregivers need care too. Period. Full stop."

Emma is her husband’s carer, after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022.

The post came days after the cause of death for Oscar-winning actor Gene, 95, and his wife Betsy, 65, was revealed.

Dr Heather Jarrell, chief medical examiner for New Mexico, told a press conference that it was "reasonable to conclude" that Betsy died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome on February 11; Hantavirus can be fatal and is spread by rodents' body fluids and excrement.

Gene died six days later on February 17, and an autopsy revealed the actor had a history of heart attacks and high blood pressure; officials said that "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease" was the cause of death, "with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor".

The investigation also revealed that Gene was in poor health and Alzheimer's may have created confusion, which may explain why he never called authorities when his wife died.It is unclear if Gene knew his wife had died.

Emma and Bruce are parents to two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. Bruce is also dad to Scout, Rumer and Tallulah, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Their blended family has supported Emma throughout the years as she learned to navigate parenting and caretaking, with the 46-year-old revealing in 2024 that she couldn't be more grateful for their love.

"The family respects the way I'm looking after him; they really support me. If I need to vent, if I need to cry, if I need to rage—because all of that can happen and it's okay to have those feelings—they are always there to listen," she told Town & Country.