Bruce Willis looks upbeat in rare public video captured by family — watch

Bruce Willis' close-knit family has kept his legacy and joyful persona alive over the past few years, ever since his retirement from acting and public life after his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

The 69-year-old actor now divides his time between his homes in Los Angeles and Idaho with wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters, but didn't shy away from paying his respects when due.

Watch the star happily interact and share his gratitude with first responders in LA in the video below, captured by his wife Emma…

WATCH: Bruce Willis makes public appearance to thank first responders

"Spotting a first responder, Bruce never missed a chance to show his gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and a 'thank you for your service.' Yesterday was no different," she penned, implying the video itself was very recent.

Bruce's daughter with his ex-wife Demi Moore, Tallulah, sweetly commented: "This makes my heart so freaking full," with several others commenting on how happy the actor looked.

"Bruce looks so good!!!!! This makes my heart happy," one wrote, with another adding: "He really is an amazing human - nothing can take that from him," and a third saying: "Always kind and always grateful. Your man is one of a kind!"

© Instagram Bruce was seen thanking LA first responders

Just ahead of the new year, Bruce and Emma celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary, which the former model and FTD advocate marked with a throwback beach photo.

"17 years of us," she wrote in a dedication. "Anniversaries used to bring excitement — now, if I'm honest, they stir up all the feelings, leaving a heaviness in my heart and a pit in my stomach."

MORE: Tallulah Willis shares 'authentic' look at the stunning home she was raised in by Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

"I give myself 30 minutes to sit in the 'why him, why us,' to feel the anger and grief. Then I shake it off and return to what is. And what is… is unconditional love. I feel blessed to know it, and it's because of him. I'd do it all over again and again in a heartbeat."

© Instagram Emma posted a sweet tribute for their 17th wedding anniversary

During a conversation with Town and Country in October, Emma spoke candidly about dealing with her husband's diagnosis, having conversations about his condition with their daughters Evelyn and Mabel, and becoming an advocate for FTD awareness and research.

MORE: Bruce Willis embraces daughter Scout in new video as she shares life update

"There is no treatment, which is why I'm out there raising awareness, so that they can see that we have some agency in this," she stated. "I'm not going to allow FTD to take our whole family down. Bruce wouldn't want that."

© Instagram The actor maintains a close relationship with his entire blended family

"This is not the opportunity that I would want, but it's the opportunity that's been presented," Emma continued. "I wanted them to see us come out with our family statement, and I get goosebumps thinking about how it was received with so much love and compassion."

MORE: Demi Moore supported by ex Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming over 'exciting' moment

"We've been able to raise awareness on a global scale, and [our daughters] could see the reach and impact that their father has. That's a beautiful thing."

© Getty Images "I'm so thankful that we are this blended family."

She also spoke fondly of the support from Demi and her three daughters with Bruce, adding: "If I need to vent, if I need to cry, if I need to rage — because all of that can happen and it's okay to have those feelings — they are always there to listen. I'm so thankful that we are this blended family."