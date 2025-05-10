Tom Hardy reveals health woes that are 'not going to get better'

Tom Hardy may look in peak physical condition, but underneath his buff physique is a series of health woes.

The MobLand star, 47, revealed that he has been through a tough time with his health and undergone various surgeries over the years.

Discussing his bodily ailments in a new interview with Esquire, Tom revealed: "I've had two knee surgeries now, my disc's herniated in my back, I've got sciatica as well.

"And I have that… is it plantar fasciitis? Where did that come from? And why? Why?! And I pulled my tendon in my hip as well."

© StillMoving.Net/Shutterstock Tom Hardy has experienced several health woes

He added: "It's like, it's all falling to bits now, and it's not going to get better."

Despite Tom's body "falling to bits", he is considering several options to optimize his health, including "all the stem cells" and "bespoke homeopathic treatments".

Asked if he would really consider stem cells, Tom replied: "Probably, yeah. I think if it comes down to the wire and it seems the sensible thing to do, and I take advice."

© FilmMagic Tom would consider stem cell therapy

Private life

Despite Tom opening up about his health issues, he is typically fiercely private about his personal life, especially when it comes to his children and wife, actress Charlotte Riley.

The pair, who wed in 2014, are parents to two children. Their first was born in 2015 and their second in 2019.

The Havoc actor is also a proud dad to his eldest son, Louis, 18, from a previous relationship.

© Getty Images Tom and Charlotte live in Surrey with their kids

Tom and Charlotte have been so successful in protecting their family that no details, including names and photos of their two children, have been shared in the public domain.

The family was living in a stunning house in Richmond, south-west London, before they relocated to Surrey in 2018, a decision that Tom insisted was "the best they ever made".

In a separate interview with Esquire, he opened up about rural living, explaining that during the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, they were fortunate to take it in their stride with home-schooling and making sourdough.

© Getty Images Charlotte and Tom share two children

He said at the time the experience had helped him to reevaluate what is important, which could ultimately have a big impact on his career.

"I think there's less reason to work, ultimately, because the life-drive is to be with the kids and to be fit and healthy and eat well and stuff," the actor explained.

"If you've got a roof over your head and a bed underneath you and food in the fridge, how much is enough? Because it's not a dress rehearsal, life, is it? It's going out live. This is one-time."

© Getty Images Charlotte and Tom married in 2014

It's not often Tom opens up about being a dad, however, he did chat to HELLO! in 2015, when he and Charlotte were expecting their first child together. At the time, his eldest son Louis was eight years old.

"Being a father has given me the kind of purpose that makes you think more carefully about how you live your life," he said.

"I take great pride in being a father and make sure I'm there for him and helping him as he makes his way in the world."