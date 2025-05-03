Tom Hardy breaks silence on 'hair transplant' claims in new video

British heartthrob Tom Hardy has spoken out after longstanding speculation he has undergone a hair transplant.

The Mobland actor finally addressed whether his hair was all natural during an interview with Hits Radio UK's Will Best discussing his new film Havoc.

Whilst chatting away to the host, Tom quipped to Will: "You've got your own hair and everything," before adding, "I've got someone else's."

It isn't clear as to whether Tom was confirming having a hair transplant or some kind of hair piece, or in fact making a joke in his usual witty way.

Behind the camera

When Tom isn't on set or promoting his Hollywood projects he is the doting dad to he is the proud dad of three children.

Tom shares his youngest children with his beautiful, fellow actress wife Charlotte Richie, he also has a 17-year-old son, Louis, from a previous relationship.

© Getty Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy are married and share two children together

Whilst Charlotte and Tom like to keep their children out of the spotlight, Louis has had the occasional red carpet appearance - and he looks so much like his famous dad.

In a previous interview with E! News in 2024, Tom shared that his son is brutally honest when it comes to giving his dad some advice about his big screen projects.

When asked if his son enjoys his projects, the Legend actor revealed that Louis keeps his opinion to himself, but isn't afraid to give his dad some criticism.

"I mean, he wouldn't ever tell me [if he likes it]. He's 16, you know what I mean? [But] he tells me what I'm getting right or wrong."

Louis was last seen taking to the red carpet in October 2023 at the premiere of Venom.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Tom's son has mostly kept out of the spotlight

His resemblance to his dad is uncanny, Louis inheriting Tom's striking cheekbones and strong jaw.

In 2015, while Charlotte was pregnant with their first child, Tom spoke to HELLO! about his relationship with Louis.

© David M. Benett Tom and Charlotte have opted for a quiet life in the countryside

"Being a father has given me the kind of purpose that makes you think more carefully about how you live your life. I take great pride in being a father and make sure I'm there for him and helping him as he makes his way in the world."

Louis' younger siblings who were born in 2015 and 2019 have yet to be seen in public.

Tom's ultra-private family life

Tom and Charlotte have done an incredible job of shielding their younger children from the spotlight and relocated to the countryside from London in 2018.

Talking about the decision to up sticks, Tom said: "[It was] the best they ever made".