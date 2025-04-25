Tom Hardy's extremely rare parenting confession about private teenage son

Tom Hardy might be instantly recognisable on screens thanks to his roles in Venom, Mad Max and, more recently, MobLand, but behind closed doors, the actor prefers to live a very low-key and private life.

The 47-year-old is married to fellow screen star Charlotte Richie, with whom he shares two children. Their first was born in 2015 and their second in 2019.

But Tom is also a proud dad to his eldest son, Louis, 17, from a previous relationship.

While the younger two kids haven't been seen in public, Louis, in recent years, has stepped out into the spotlight a little more, attending premieres to show support to his famous dad.

Tom has shared some confessions about the realities of raising a teenage boy, and many will surely relate.

© Getty Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy are married and share two children together

Tom Hardy's candid confession about teenage son

In a previous interview with E! News in 2024, Tom shared that his son is brutally honest when it comes to giving his dad some advice about his big screen projects.

When asked if his son enjoys his projects, the Legend actor revealed that Louis keeps his opinion to himself, but isn't afraid to give his dad some criticism.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Tom Hardy's son, Louis, mostly keeps out of the spotlight but has been seen at premieres supporting his famous dad

"I mean, he wouldn't ever tell me [if he likes it]. He's 16, you know what I mean? [But] he tells me what I'm getting right or wrong."

Parents of teens would likely empathise with Tom's son being his toughest critic!

However, it's all in the form of constructive criticism, and Tom even joked in the same interview that the next generation are the ones to listen to.

© Dave Benett Tom Hardy at the premiere for Venom in 2021

"The next gen - the 2.0 - is designed to be better than you," Tom added. "But that doesn't mean he doesn't back me or support me or look out for me, and he offers information that's useful to be better with what I do.

"It comes from a position of like, 'Look, you know this'. He deconstructs what I'm doing like a peer would."

Tom and Charlotte's ultra-private family in the countryside

Tom and Charlotte have been so successful in protecting their family that no details, including names and photos of their youngest two children, have been shared in the public domain.

It has, however, been previously reported that the family relocated away from London in 2018. It's a decision that Tom insisted was "the best they ever made".

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy relocated to Surrey in 2018 with their family

In an interview with Esquire, he opened up about rural living, explaining that during the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, they were fortunate to take it in their stride with home-schooling and making sourdough.

Meanwhile, in 2015, while Charlotte was pregnant with their first child, Tom spoke to HELLO! about his relationship with Louis.

"Being a father has given me the kind of purpose that makes you think more carefully about how you live your life. I take great pride in being a father and make sure I'm there for him and helping him as he makes his way in the world."