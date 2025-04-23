Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Pfeiffer shares video from home gym at 66 as she makes body confession – watch
The 'Catwoman' star was honest about her home workout

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Michelle Pfeiffer is no stranger to keeping in shape due to her decades in the spotlight, but she's still not a fan of working out.

The 66-year-old shared a post-workout video on Instagram from inside her home gym after she appeared to put herself through a gruelling session.

While there's no denying she looked incredible despite her exhaustion, Michelle admitted she had to force herself to put in the work.

Sharing a very relatable confession, Michelle revealed that even after all her years of keeping fit, working out is still not enjoyable for her.

photo of michelle pfeiffer standing beside treadmill in home gym© Instagram
Michelle is still not a fan of working out

"Will I ever grow to love working out? Or at least not hate it?" she captioned the video.

Her followers were sympathetic to her plight, with many sharing words of encouragement as they related to her statement.

photo of michelle pfeiffer's makeup free face close up© Instagram
Michelle is still putting herself through workouts at 66

"It's a necessary evil. I myself love lifting weights but I despise leg day, yet I do it anyway so you're just like the rest of us," one commented.

A second said: "It's keeping you young!! Keep it up! PS… I also hate it." A third added: "Your working out shows good results, I wish I was as disciplined as you."

Aging gracefully

Michelle has been open about her approach to aging and previously admitted she has come to embrace getting older.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Elvira Hancock in Brian DePalma's Scarface, 1983© Alamy Stock Photo
Michelle doesn't feel the 'same pressure' to look how she once did

"The older I've gotten, the easier it's become," she told Oprah Daily. "You reach a threshold where you're fine with looking good for your age instead of looking young for your age, and I've crossed it. 

"Would I like to look the way I did in my early 30s? You bet, but that's not going to happen, and I don't feel the same pressure I once did to do so. It's quite a relief, honestly,"

The actress also noticed a difference in her appearance after she adopted a vegan diet.

Michelle Pfeiffer poses for selfie with black eye© Instagram
Michelle has embraced aging

"Eating a vegan diet – it's just so much healthier – and you avoid a lot of toxins that could age your skin and your body," she explained.

"I really noticed a difference in my skin not too long after switching to fully vegan. And I needed to eat fruits and vegetables to stay lean."

Michelle added: "The older I've gotten, the more it's occurred to me that I'm doing it in order to live longer, though the vanity component will always be there."

Advice

Michelle looks so ageless in latest selfie© Instagram
Michelle said 'confidence is all about attitude'

Sharing her advice for women struggling with body image, Michelle offered: "Confidence is all about attitude. How often have you met a person who may not look like a Barbie or Ken doll but just has something sexy and classy about them? 

"Attractiveness has more to do with the way you feel about yourself. And the swagger that can come with that."

