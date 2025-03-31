Meet Tom Hardy's famous wife - who you'll definitely recognise

Tom Hardy is back on our screens in Guy Ritchie's hotly anticipated new crime drama, MobLand, which follows the "kill-or-be-killed battle" battle between two warring London crime families.

The 47-year-old actor is Hollywood royalty, known for his roles in Venom, Dunkirk and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, but his wife Charlotte Riley has also made a name for herself.

The 43-year-old, who tied the knot with her actor husband in 2014, has starred in Wuthering Heights, Peaky Blinders, Trust and London Has Fallen. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the British-born star…

WATCH: Tom Hardy stars in MobLand - see the gripping trailer

Who is Charlotte Riley?

Like her husband Tom, the British beauty has a career in the acting world. Born in County Durham, Charlotte was a pupil at Teesside High School and attended St Cuthbert's Durham University, where she graduated with a degree in English and Linguistics. In 2005, she also attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art for two years.

© Mike Marsland Tom and Charlotte have been married since 2014

How did Charlotte and Tom meet?

The Hollywood power couple met on the set of the TV adaptation of the literary classic Wuthering Heights in 2009. The lovebirds became engaged a year later. It's believed Tom and Charlotte married in secret in the south of France at the 18th-century castle Chateau de Roussan in 2014. "It was a beautiful, low-key day made even more special because they just had their closest friends and family around them," a source told The Sun at the time.

© ITV/Shutterstock Tom and Charlotte met on the set of Wuthering Heights

Do the couple have any children?

The couple are doting parents to two young children. They reportedly welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2015, and their second, a son, in 2019, who was named Forrest after Tom Hanks' character in Forrest Gump.

Tom is also a father to a son named Louis, 16, from a previous relationship.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock The pair share two children together

Tom has previously opened up to HELLO! about the impact his children have had on his life. "Being a father has given me the kind of purpose that makes you think more carefully about how you live your life," he said. "I made a lot of mistakes and I put my mum and dad through a lot because they were so worried about me. I take great pride in being a father and make sure I'm there for him and helping him as he makes his way in the world."

In 2018, Charlotte touched upon her family life being juggled with her career. "What’s important for me is stability – that’s what I aim for in terms of my friends, my family and my children," she told You magazine. "The best you can hope for is to create a warm, loving, safe and consistent environment." She added: "We do it the same way everyone else does: a combination of juggling and help."

Other acting credentials

Since playing Cathy and Heathcliff together in the ITV period drama, Charlotte and Tom have also starred together on the TV series Peaky Blinders, where she played racehorse-training socialite May Carleton. She also appeared on stage with Diana Rigg and Maureen Lipman in Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard and in the 2008 film of Noël Coward's Easy Virtue. Other movie roles include Tom Cruise's 2014 sci-fi action film Edge of Tomorrow and In the Heart of the Sea.

© BBC/Hat Trick Productions Charlotte as Danni in Smoggie Queens

Her recent TV credits include Press, Smoggie Queens and Trying.