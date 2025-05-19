Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Barack and Michelle Obama issue joint statement as they react to Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis
Michelle and Barack Obama look serious

The former POTUS and FLOTUS said they know he will fight

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Barack and Michelle Obama have shared a message of support to Joe Biden after learning of his health crisis. 

The couple's statement comes after it was revealed that the politician has been diagnosed with prostate cancer

Message of support

"Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family," Barack wrote on X and Instagram. "Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery."

photo of barack obama with hand on michelle obama knee© Getty Images
They said they were thinking of him

Michelle reposted the message on Instagram stories.

Diagnosis

A nodule was discovered during the former President of the United States' routine medical exam.

Joe Biden with Barack Obama serious© MANDEL NGAN
Joe Biden has prostate cancer

The 82-year-old's personal office released a statement announcing that Biden had been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of the cancer.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the statement read, per CNN. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a news conference at the Filoli Estate on November 15, 2023 in Woodside, California. The news conference follows a meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' week, their first since meeting at the Indonesian island resort of Bali in November 2022.© Getty Images
Thoughts are with the former POTUS

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

It further added that he and his family were "reviewing treatment options with his physicians," although no further updates were provided. 

Sending prayers

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the spin room after debating Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Pennsylvania Convention Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After earning the Democratic Party nomination following President Joe Biden's decision to leave the race, Harris faced off with Trump in what may be the only debate of the 2024 race for the White House.© Getty Images
Donald Trump also shared a message

Numerous other high-powered politicians sent their thoughts and well-wishes to him including Donald Trump who wrote: "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Former Vice President Kamala Harris also posted on social media and said: "Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership." 

joe and jill biden on the white house grounds© Getty Images
Joe and his wife Jill

Former President Bill Clinton shared a message that read: "My friend Joe Biden’s always been a fighter. Hillary and I are rooting for him and are keeping him, Jill, and the entire family in our thoughts."

Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden actively work in the cancer research field, restarting the Biden Cancer Moonshot in 2022, with an aim to effectively eradicate the disease.

