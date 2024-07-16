Malia Obama's impressive post-workout photos prove she's just like mom Michelle

Malia Obama is no stranger to a strenuous workout and her hard work shows.

The 26-year-old was beaming in photographs as she left Solidcore Gym in Los Angeles on Monday.

Wearing an eye-catching orange sports bra, Malia showed off her toned physique as she stepped into the sunshine post-workout.

She covered up her arms in a green sweater, and threw on a pair of baggy pants over her cycling shorts.

It's clear Malia has inherited her mom, Michelle's athletic frame and passion for fitness as she's regularly spotted hiking or attending an exercise class in LA.

Michelle's famously toned arms have made headlines over the years and her trainer, Cornell McClellan, confirmed his client is "truly committed herself to the importance of health and fitness."

She loves keeping fit with her daughters Malia and Sasha and previously revealed one of their favorite classes.

"I love it when my girls join me for a little SoulCycle," she shared on Twitter. "We all are in the dark, moving to the beat on the bikes. We love it."

Over the years, Michelle has changed her exercise regime. She confessed to being called the "Drillmaster" by her friends when she used to conduct regular fitness boot camps at the White House.

But now she's slowed down.

"Some of it is menopause, some of it is aging," she told People. "I find that I cannot push myself as hard as I used to. That doesn't work out for me. That when I tear a muscle or pull something and then I'm out. The recovery time is not the same.

"You wind up balancing between staying fit enough and being kind enough on your body to stay in the game," she added.

Malia's most recent workout is described on the Solidcore website as being: "A high-intensity, low-impact full-body workout on a pilates-inspired reformer. With the lights down and music up, you’ll find a stronger version of yourself by the first song change."

Malia is enjoying her life in LA, where her sister also resides.

She's carved out a career in the movie business as a director and recently revealed her new 'stagename while promoting her film project, The Heart.

Malia's chosen moniker was revealed at the Sundance Film Festival, when she was introduced as Malia Ann. She dropped Obama in favor of her middle name.

Barack was recently asked at the fundraiser for President Joe Biden, if his daughters would follow him into politics.

"That is a question I do not need to answer," he began. "Because [former first lady] Michelle Obama drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics. It will never happen."