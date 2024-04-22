Malia Obama flaunts washboard abs and endless legs for hiking date in the Hollywood Hills

Malia Obama displayed her athletic prowess and sporty sense of style during a recent hike in the Hollywood Hills and in the photos she looks just like a young Michelle Obama.

The daughter of the former First Lady and Barack Obama flaunted her fit physique in a sports bra, matching black leggings and neon sweater which was worn open.

She towered over her male companion and her 5ft 11" frame appeared toned.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Malia Obama reveals details of her short film The Heart

Malia rocked waist-length hair and shielded her eyes from the Californian sunshine with a pair of dark sunglasses.

The resemblance to her mom was uncanny and it's clear she's inherited Michelle's beaming smile and passion for fitness.

While living in Los Angeles, Malia is regularly seen hiking or attending classes at her local gym.

© AKGS Malia Obama, spotted on a hike with a friend in Hollywood

Michelle has been open about her personal fitness journey and how it's changed over the years.

When living in the White House, she and her girlfriends used to get together for regular fitness bootcamps, which she said earned her the name 'Drillmaster' among her pals.

© Getty Images Malia looks a lot like her mom

Her toned arms regularly made headlines and she confessed her workouts were gruelling.

That's had to change over the years though, and in an interview with People, she said she's learned to be kinder to her body and to tone down her workouts.

© Dia Dipasupil Malia at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah

"Some of it is menopause, some of it is aging," she told the outlet. "I find that I cannot push myself as hard as I used to. That doesn't work out for me. That's when I tear a muscle or pull something and then I'm out. The recovery time is not the same."

She said that rather than hone in on cardio, she focuses on flexibility and keeping active.

© Handout The Obama family while in the White House

"You wind up balancing between staying fit enough and being kind enough on your body to stay in the game," she said. "I am still physically active, and my goal now, instead of having 'Michelle Obama arms,' I just want to keep moving."

It's not only Michelle who Malia is taking after, as she also looks a lot like her dad.

© Instagram Michelle and Barack are proud parents to their daughters

She recently made a rare public appearance as she premiered her short film The Heart at Sundance Film Festival, and fans were divided over who she looks most like.

Malia and her sister Sasha have kept themselves mostly out of the public eye, but her appearance in Utah marked the first public appearance Malia made as a budding filmmaker.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.