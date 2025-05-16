Michelle Obama warns husband Barack 'do not touch' as she confesses marriage 'battle'

Michelle Obama has shared a candid insight into her marriage to her husband, Barack Obama.

The former first lady, 61, revealed a recurring argument she and Barack will "battle" through, which she admitted happens regularly if he dares to touch the thermostat.

Appearing on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast earlier this week, Michelle discussed her nightly routine and admitted she needs the perfect temperature to be able to get a good night's sleep.

However, it appears she and Barack have a difference of opinion when it comes to the temperature of their bedroom.

© AFP via Getty Images Michelle warns Barack not to 'touch' the thermostat in their bedroom

"The change in temperature is wild for any woman anytime, especially in this battle with a partner, right?" Michelle told Amy, 53. "Because [Barack is] always cold."

"And I'm like, 'Do not touch.' And sometimes I wake up hot, and I'll wake him, [and say], 'Did you touch the thermostat? You touched the thermostat, didn't you?'" she jokingly recalled. "He's like, 'I didn't, I swear to God!'"

Barack appears to have taken Michelle's no touching warning to heart as she joked: "He's afraid of the thermostat. I said, 'I don't care what you do, do not touch anything in this room after I go to sleep.'"

© Getty Images Barack has learned to leave the thermostat alone

Relationship history

Michelle met her future husband in June 1989, when Barack joined the law firm Sidley Austin.

Michelle, then Michelle Robinson, was his senior advisor for his first three months and declined his initial offers to date. But she soon agreed, and their first date was a trip to the ice cream parlor, Baskin-Robbins.

© Getty Images Michelle and Barack met in 1989

"I kissed her, and it tasted like chocolate. We clicked right away…by the end of the date, it was over…I was sold," Barack told O Magazine.

They married in 1992 and have since welcomed two daughters, Malia Ann Obama, 26, and Natasha Obama, 23, who goes by Sasha.

In February, the couple put on a united front after reuniting for Valentine's Day after spending some time apart.

© Michelle Obama Barack and Michelle Obama's wedding on October 3, 1992

The former president and first lady posed for a beautiful photo that saw them bathed in sunlight as they looked happy and relaxed in each other's company.

The stunning image was shared on Barack's Instagram, alongside a heartfelt message for his wife of 32 years in honor of Valentine's Day.

"Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama!" he sweetly penned.

© Instagram Barack and Michelle shared the same happy photo on Valentine's Day

Michelle shared the same photo on her Instagram account and captioned it: "If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, @BarackObama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!"

The couple isn't afraid of public declarations of love, and in January, Barack paid a loving tribute to his wife on her 61st birthday.

© Instagram Michelle with their daughters Malia and Sasha

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it," the father of two shared on Instagram alongside an image of the two of them holding hands across a dinner table.

"I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!" he concluded.