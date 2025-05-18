After concerns were raised last week when a nodule was discovered during former President of the United States Joe Biden's routine medical exam, a result has been released.

The 82-year-old politician's personal office has released a statement announcing that Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer.

Official statement

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the statement reads, per CNN. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."

© Getty Images Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

It further adds that he and his family are "reviewing treatment options with his physicians," although no further updates were provided. The former POTUS himself has not commented on the news.

Beating cancer

The previous health update read: "In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation." This isn't the 46th President's first brush with the disease, however.

© Getty Images "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

In 2023, Biden had a skin lesion removed from his chest, which was discovered to be basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer. Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician at the time, shared further details in an official statement.

"As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma. All cancerous tissue was successfully removed… No further treatment is required," it read.

"Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to 'spread' or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma are known to do," he continued. "They do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal."

© Getty Images The politician previously had a cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest

He continued: "[The] site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the President will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare."

The Biden Cancer Moonshot

Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden actively work in the cancer research field as well, restarting the Biden Cancer Moonshot in 2022, with an aim to effectively eradicate the disease.

The mission statement for the initiative reads: "We're building a world where the word 'cancer' loses its power, a diagnosis isn't a death sentence, we prevent cancer before it starts, we catch cancer early so people live longer and healthier lives, and patients and families don’t have to navigate their cancer journey alone."

© Getty Images The Bidens also helm the Biden Cancer Moonshot, a program invested in cancer research and eradication

The central aim of the Cancer Moonshot is to not only "eliminate" the disease, but to also provide care and resources for those affected by it.

"The Cancer Moonshot is mobilizing efforts toward achieving two clear goals that the President and First Lady set: to prevent more than 4 million cancer deaths by 2047 and to improve the experience of people who are touched by cancer."