Joe Biden breaks silence on cancer diagnosis with emotional message from home

Joe Biden has broken his silence on this prostate cancer diagnosis.

The former President of the United States shared a post on X and Instagram on Monday with his wife Jill by his side.

Alongside a photo of the couple at their home, with their cat on their lap, Biden wrote: "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

In the photo, he looked happy and was smiling, while Jill looked stoic.

He was inundated with messages from fans sending their love and support.

His diagnosis

The update comes one day after his diagnosis was made public.

© Getty Images He said "cancer has touched us all"

A nodule was discovered during the former President of the United States' routine medical exam.

The 82-year-old's personal office released a statement announcing that Biden had been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of the cancer.

Statement

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the statement read, per CNN. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

© Paul Morigi Joe is remaining upbeat and has the support of his wife

It further added that he and his family were "reviewing treatment options with his physicians," although no further updates were provided.

The announcement came one week after it was revealed that a 'small nodule' was found on Biden's prostate that needed "further evaluation."

Messages of support

Messages have poured in for Biden following the news with many political figures sending thoughts and prays.

© GC Images Michelle and Barack sent prayers

Barack and Michelle Obama issued a joint statement that read: "Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family," Barack wrote on X and Instagram.

"Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery."

Donald Trump also shared a message of support, along with Bill and Hilary Clinton and Kamala Harris too.