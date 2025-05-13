Former President Joe Biden, 82, issues concerning health update — all we know

Former President of the United States Joe Biden's team issued a statement the morning of May 13 concerning an irregularity found during a recent physical examination.

The politician, 82, underwent a routine medical check-up when a nodule was found on his prostate. While further investigation is underway, additional details have not been shared on what that could entail.

"In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation," a spokesperson for Biden shared with ABC News.

© Getty Images Former president Joe Biden's team issued a statement concerning a recent physical exam

There is no further evidence at this point to suggest where the nodule could be a benign lump or something serious, although the former POTUS has dealt with other similar health concerns in the past.

Biden was plagued with concerns about his health and age during his run for a second term as president in 2024, which eventually led to him dropping out of the race and being replaced by his VP, Kamala Harris, as the Democratic party's nominee.

His mental health was often called into question by his opponents, and despite passing physical tests that deemed him "fit to run" heading into the 2024 election, pressure from other members of the Democratic party led him to concede soon after the first debate against current president Donald Trump.

© Getty Images "In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation."

Biden remains the oldest sitting president in US history, turning 82 last November. President Trump, currently 78, will surpass that record by the end of his term in 2028, turning 82 in June of that year.

He tested positive for COVID-19 twice during his presidency, once in July 2022 and once again exactly two years later in July 2024. After remaining in isolation, he made a full recovery each time.

In 2023, Biden had a skin lesion removed from his chest, which was discovered to be basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer. Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician at the time, shared further details in an official statement.

© Getty Images His most recent public appearance was in April for Pope Francis' funeral

"As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma. All cancerous tissue was successfully removed… No further treatment is required," it read.

"Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to 'spread' or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma are known to do," he continued. "They do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal."

© Getty Images Biden's last social media post was a tribute to his wife on Mother's Day

He explained: "[The] site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the President will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare."

Biden's last social media post came on Sunday, May 11, celebrating Mother's Day in the United States with a tribute to his wife and former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. "Happy Mother's Day to the best mom, nana, and great-grandmother. We love you, Jilly," he sweetly penned alongside a candid snapshot of hers. Catch a glimpse of their life together out of office below...