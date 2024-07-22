Joe Biden's health concerns at 81: Forgetting names, falls, more

As President Joe Biden steps down as the 2024 Democratic nominee, there is increasing speculation surrounding his health.

In recent months, conversation about the President's physical health and memory has gained traction on social media, and for good reason.

In February, he confused French President Emmanuel Macron with former leader Francois Mitterand, who died in 1996. At the close of the NATO summit in Washington, Biden introduced Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin', and as the presidential race continues, the 81-year-old Democrat has been subject to an increasing number of accidental blunders, falls, and illness that raised questions about his future in politics.

Announcing his departure from his Democratic campaign, the US President shared an official statement on X.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

HELLO! spoke to Dr. Amit Anand, a consultant psychiatrist at Pall Mall Medical, to weigh in on the impact having such a high profile job can have on our physical and mental health.

The challenges of ageing and maintaining a high-profile job

Currently, the retirement age in the US is 66, making the current President and his competition, Donald Trump, 78, more than a decade over the recommended age of retirement.

© Getty First Lady Jill Biden (L) applauds as US President Joe Biden speaks during a Fourth of July celebration for military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors

Speaking on the impact age can have on health, Dr. Anand said: "These may include decreased energy levels, reduced mobility, and age-related health issues such as arthritis, diabetes, hypertension, or cardiovascular problems.

© Kevin Dietsch President Joe Biden is 81

"Cognitively, they might experience some decline, including occasional memory lapses or difficulties processing information quickly and decision making and the detrimental impact on their level of functioning."

The effect of stress on our bodies is greater with age

It's no secret that individuals in high-pressure public roles often face significant mental and physical challenges due to constant scrutiny and public opinion.

"Mentally, they may experience heightened stress, anxiety, and pressure to make decisions that affect many lives. This can lead to difficulties in maintaining mental clarity and focus, as the weight of responsibility and public expectations can be overwhelming," explains Dr. Anand.

© SAUL LOEB US President Joe Biden has stepped down from the presidential election

"Irregular schedules, long working hours, and constant travel can lead to physical fatigue and exhaustion. The stress hormone cortisol, elevated during periods of intense pressure, can weaken the immune system and increase susceptibility to illness," he added; President Biden has just recovered from a bout of Covid-19.

"The stress and demands of being a veteran politician, combined with an election campaign, could exacerbate these issues," added Dr. Ananad.

© Getty President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden during the 2024 White House Easter Egg Roll

Despite concerns, Joe Biden has called for an 'end' to speculation about his age and capabilities of being President. "I’m good," he said during an 11 July news conference following the NATO summit, adding that age "creates a little bit of wisdom if you pay attention."

A White House spokesman said on Sunday that Biden would continue to focus on priorities such as creating jobs and fighting abortion bans for the rest of his term.