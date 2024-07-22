Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Joe Biden's health concerns at 81: Forgetting names, falls, more
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Biden Cancer Summit Welcome Reception at Intercontinental Hotel on September 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.© Paul Morigi

Joe Biden's health concerns at 81: Forgetting names, falls, more

The US President confirmed he is stepping down from his presidential campaign amid increasing concern about his health

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
As President Joe Biden steps down as the 2024 Democratic nominee, there is increasing speculation surrounding his health. 

In recent months, conversation about the President's physical health and memory has gained traction on social media, and for good reason.

In February, he confused French President Emmanuel Macron with former leader Francois Mitterand, who died in 1996. At the close of the NATO summit in Washington, Biden introduced Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin', and as the presidential race continues, the 81-year-old Democrat has been subject to an increasing number of accidental blunders, falls, and illness that raised questions about his future in politics.

WATCH: President Biden refers to Queen Rania as 'Queen Rihanna' in blunder

 Announcing his departure from his Democratic campaign, the US President shared an official statement on X. 

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

HELLO! spoke to Dr. Amit Anand, a consultant psychiatrist at Pall Mall Medical, to weigh in on the impact having such a high profile job can have on our physical and mental health. 

The challenges of ageing and maintaining a high-profile job

Currently, the retirement age in the US is 66, making the current President and his competition, Donald Trump, 78, more than a decade over the recommended age of retirement. 

First Lady Jill Biden (L) applauds as US President Joe Biden speaks during a Fourth of July celebration for military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors© Getty
Speaking on the impact age can have on health, Dr. Anand said: "These may include decreased energy levels, reduced mobility, and age-related health issues such as arthritis, diabetes, hypertension, or cardiovascular problems. 

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump© Kevin Dietsch
"Cognitively, they might experience some decline, including occasional memory lapses or difficulties processing information quickly and decision making and the detrimental impact on their level of functioning."

The effect of stress on our bodies is greater with age

It's no secret that individuals in high-pressure public roles often face significant mental and physical challenges due to constant scrutiny and public opinion.

"Mentally, they may experience heightened stress, anxiety, and pressure to make decisions that affect many lives. This can lead to difficulties in maintaining mental clarity and focus, as the weight of responsibility and public expectations can be overwhelming," explains Dr. Anand.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk to the White House upon arrival on the South Lawn in Washington, DC, August 26, 2023, © SAUL LOEB
"Irregular schedules, long working hours, and constant travel can lead to physical fatigue and exhaustion. The stress hormone cortisol, elevated during periods of intense pressure, can weaken the immune system and increase susceptibility to illness," he added; President Biden has just recovered from a bout of Covid-19. 

"The stress and demands of being a veteran politician, combined with an election campaign, could exacerbate these issues," added Dr. Ananad. 

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden during the 2024 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 1, 2024.© Getty
Despite concerns, Joe Biden has called for an 'end' to speculation about his age and capabilities of being President. "I’m good," he said during an 11 July news conference following the NATO summit, adding that age "creates a little bit of wisdom if you pay attention."

A White House spokesman said on Sunday that Biden would continue to focus on priorities such as creating jobs and fighting abortion bans for the rest of his term.

How to keep your mind sharp as you get older

vegetables fruit© Photo: iStock

Dr. Amit Anand, a consultant psychiatrist at Pall Mall Medical, shares his tips for improving cognitive decline in older age.

Live as healthy a lifestyle as possible

"Approximately 40% of dementia cases worldwide could be linked to low education; midlife hypertension and obesity; diabetes, smoking, excessive alcohol use, physical inactivity, depression, low social contact, hearing loss, traumatic brain injury and air pollution." 

To limit this risk: Reduce alcohol consumption, limit smoking and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Stay physically activeEngage in hobbies which are activities that keep both your body and mind active.

Challenge your mind daily

Engage in mentally stimulating activities like puzzles, learning a new language, or playing musical instruments.

Eat a brain-healthy diet

Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats like omega-3s and vitamins. These nutrients support brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

Get enough sleep

Quality sleep is crucial for memory consolidation and overall brain function.Stay socially engagedRegular social interaction and maintaining meaningful relationships can help reduce stress, depression, and cognitive decline.

Manage stress

Chronic stress can negatively impact brain health. Practice relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to reduce stress levels and promote cognitive resilience. 

