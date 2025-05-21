Kane Brown looks so different in must-see before-and-after photos of body transformation

Kane Brown floored his fans when he showed off the incredible results of his six-week body transformation.

The country music star, 31, displayed his ripped physique and impressive six-pack in before-and-after photos on Instagram.

Kane revealed he has been on a health and fitness journey since April, and his physical transformation was clear to see.

"From April 1st on the (left) until today (right) I've been super dedicated to fitness and health," he said before inviting fans to follow in his footsteps. "I would love others to come on this journey with me," he added.

© Instagram Kane looks completely different after his body transformation

Kane's followers were quick to send him supportive messages and express their admiration for his dedication.

One said: "That's wild in less than two months! Congrats." A second wrote: "That's is truly remarkable results so quickly." A third added: "You look amazing in both pictures! Congratulations on your success."

Family life

© Getty Images Kane and wife Katelyn are parents to three kids

Kane certainly has plenty of motivation to continue his fitness journey. Not only does he have a packed schedule with his music commitments, but he's also a dad of three.

The singer and his wife, Katelyn Jae, welcomed their third child, Krewe, on June 18, 2024. They are also parents to daughters Kingsley Rose, five, and Kodi Jane, three.

The couple shared Katelyn's pregnancy news on Instagram in December 2023, posting a photo of themselves and their two daughters, who held up a photo of a sonogram.

They captioned the snap: "Last Christmas of 4. Merry Christmas everyone!!"

Five months later, Kane shared how his daughters were preparing to welcome their sibling, revealing his eldest had become very protective of her mom.

© Instagram Kane's daughters were protective of their pregnant mom

"Kodi can't really explain how she feels because she's two," Kane told ET at the time.

"But Kingsley is, like, so excited. [She] protects Kate at all times when Kodi tries to get rough with her, she's like, 'There's a baby in Mommy's belly, stop.'"

Katelyn's third pregnancy was a surprise to the couple, but baby Krewe will be their last child as Kane had a vasectomy to ensure there will be no more unexpected arrivals.

© Getty Images Kane and Katelyn are having no more kids

"Kate got me neutered already," he joked on The Bobby Bones Show after revealing his wife encouraged him to get a vasectomy after they discovered she was pregnant again.

"She was telling me you gotta go get it," he explained. "And every time she would say that or tell somebody, dude my stomach, I just get sick. Man, I can't do it."

He eventually did, however, and the procedure wasn't as bad as he had expected. "It didn't hurt," he continued.

© Getty Images Katelyn encouraged Kane to have a vasectomy

"For me, it was so weird. I mean they gave me [laughing] gas or whatever. I'm laying on my back and have a nurse and a doctor over me ... they're talking about their day and I'm just laying on this table."

He added: "I'm not out of it at all. I'm just, you know, sky high. They're just having their conversation about their day and all this stuff and you're just on the table spread-eagle. It was wild."